Aston Villa opens door to sell Arsenal target before June ends

Arsenal made a determined effort to sign Ollie Watkins in January as they attempted to fix their attacking problems during the winter transfer window.

The striker had been tracked by the club for a long time, and Arsenal viewed that window as a key moment to finally bring him to the Emirates. However, the previous summer saw them prioritise another target. Instead of moving for Watkins, Arsenal focused on signing Benjamin Sesko, although that pursuit ended without success.

Watkins deal back on?

Despite their failure to sign Sesko last year, Arsenal have continued to show an interest in strengthening their frontline. The club is now working again on either securing Sesko or potentially signing Viktor Gyokeres as part of their long-term attacking plans. However, this does not mean Watkins has been ruled out completely.

Recent developments from Villa Park could now work in Arsenal’s favour. A report from Football Insider claims Aston Villa are open to selling Watkins and would like to complete the sale within a short timeframe. With only a few days left in the month, the club is looking to move quickly if a deal is to be agreed.

This new stance from Villa opens the door for Arsenal to revisit their interest and consider a move. With limited time available, Arsenal may weigh up the feasibility of securing a proven Premier League striker before the window closes.

Questions over long-term fit

While Watkins is a striker with strong credentials, there are reservations over whether he fits Arsenal’s current project. With other options still on the table and a preference toward signing a younger centre forward, Arsenal could yet opt to prioritise alternatives. Nonetheless, the possibility of a deal for Watkins remains, especially given Villa’s apparent urgency to sell.

The opportunity is now there for Arsenal to move, but it will depend on how they choose to balance immediate needs with longer-term strategy.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…