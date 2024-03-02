Aston Villa preparing for Arsenal to get serious about signing key man

Aston Villa is preparing for the possibility of selling some of their key players at the end of the current season, following their impressive performance under manager Unai Emery. The Villans are challenging for a top-four spot in the Premier League and are in contention to play in the Champions League next season.

The success of Aston Villa this season can be attributed to many players excelling under Emery’s coaching philosophy. As a result, these players have become attractive targets for top clubs in the Premier League, with Arsenal expressing interest in one of their stars.

Douglas Luiz, who has been exceptional this season, remains on Arsenal’s radar. The Daily Mail reports that Aston Villa is bracing itself to receive offers for key players, and Luiz is among those players who could attract interest from Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz has improved this season and is far more experienced than when we tried to add him to our squad.

The midfielder has been one of the most effective players in his role, and we will face more competition to sign him.

But if we act fast and offer a good fee, we could win the race for his signature.

