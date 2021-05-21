Aston Villa presents tough competition for Arsenal in their bid for Championship star

Aston Villa is set to compete with Arsenal for the signature of Norwich’s Emi Buendia.

The Argentinean is the best player in the Championship this season and has helped the Canaries to earn an immediate return to England’s top flight.

Arsenal targeted him when they were relegated from the Premier League last season and in the winter transfer window.

However, they signed Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid instead.

Buendia remained at Norwich and helped them get promoted back to the EPL.

He now has even more suitors and Sky Sports reports that Arsenal and Villa are leading the race for his signature.

Dean Smith’s side has been spending a lot of cash in recent transfer windows and will present serious competition to the Gunners.

The Villans are looking to build on their fine season in this campaign and see Buendia as one player who can help them achieve their aims.

Norwich will want to keep their best players to avoid going down again as in the 2019/2020 season, however, an offer in the region of £35m to £40m will be too much for them to turn down for a player they signed for just £1m.