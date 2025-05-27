Aston Villa ready to cash in on Arsenal target after Champions League failure

In January, Arsenal made an attempt to sign a new striker to boost their chances of success during the second half of the season.

At the time, the Gunners were engaged in a tight title race with Liverpool and were eager to show genuine ambition. Although their original plan was to wait until the summer to secure a forward, they submitted an offer to Aston Villa for Ollie Watkins shortly before the January transfer window closed. That offer was turned down by the Midlands club.

Watkins Could Still Be Available

The approach came after Villal had sold Jhon Durán, which made the timing of the bid questionable. Despite that rejection, the Gunners may now have another opportunity to secure Watkins this summer.

A report from Football Insider claims that Aston Villa are now open to letting the striker leave and would consider a proposal from Arsenal if one is made. Following their failure to qualify for the Champions League, the club is entering a phase of rebuilding and is expected to allow several players to move on.

Watkins is said to be one of those players, and there is hope within Villa that Arsenal will return with the same offer they made earlier in the year.

Arsenal Must Weigh Their Options

There is no doubt that Arsenal need to reinforce their forward line. However, there are concerns about whether Watkins is the right choice. While he is a proven goalscorer and could offer short-term impact, some feel he may not be the ideal long-term solution.

His age is a factor in this discussion, as Arsenal are believed to be prioritising younger forwards who can grow and evolve within the squad. Although Watkins would likely perform well, there is an argument that other options may suit the club’s vision and playing style more effectively.

The situation provides Arsenal with a renewed opportunity to consider Watkins as a potential addition, but the club must carefully evaluate whether he fits their long-term strategy.

