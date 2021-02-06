Aston Villa Review – Where has Arsenal’s fight gone? Shocking….

Same old Arsenal back on display by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, in the last game against Wolves I was angry. Because I thought we played well and weren’t done justice by the refs. The truth is we are not good enough. We’re a mid-table team and it’s true.
At Molineuix we’re 1:0 up, and instead of slowing play down, our keeper kicks the ball into the field, they get a chance and David Luiz brings a player down for penalty and a red. Then Leno comes out and handles the ball out of the box.
And in the first minute against Villa we have Cedric giving the ball away and it falls in our net. These mistakes are in our team. There are too many players that have them. Luiz and Xhaka are famous for them, but it’s not like the rest are much better.
We are majorly lacking quality up front. When Saka and Smith Rowe don’t do it, where are the rest? Pepe was trying, but no end product. And I must say, we really need a new striker.
Lacazette was dreadful again. We are crossing balls and there is nobody in the box. Where is our striker? Why are we crossing it in the first place? Giroud left long ago. The refereeing was shocking again, but it doesn’t excuse our inability to make something.
Arteta has to take some fault here. The subs were again late and poor. I don’t remember Aubameyang being on the pitch apart from kicking Martinez. Absolutely nothing from him.
Odegaard was the only one who made a difference, by being active, looking for space and trying to create something. Unfortunately he squandered the only good chance we had.
Then there’s Willian. Why on earth are we bringing him on? We had Martinelli who has energy and ability to take a player on. Arteta and this Willian thing has cost us a lot. His introduction killed our play practically.
We could’ve subbed Smith Rowe, who was poor without Odegaard, but moving Saka to left back to play Willian just doesn’t cut it for me.
We never looked like scoring even if 10 extra minutes were given instead of 5. We had good players on today, practically everyone but Tierney, so what’s the excuse?
We’ve moved out a lot of the so called “deadwood”, but I must say a lot still remain. We’ve blown this season long before the latest 2 defeats, but that’s the 10th game we’ve lost this season.
If we get dumped out of the Europa league, where do you rate Arteta’s season? It’s a difficult job at Arsenal, I get it, but if we succumb to accepting such standards and stick with him, I’ll be honestly shocked.
I feel honestly stupid for thinking we might come out fighting. Shout out to Mat Ryan for keeping the score down, because it was Villa with all the chances. That said I’m depressed again.
Thanks Arsenal.
Konstantin
i completely agree we need a new striker. we cant always get oppositions that allow us space, we need strikers that are good both in the air and with his feet.
we were crossing to the box because chances created were not enough to get us goals, we cant rely only on scoring from open play, in cagey games like c’palace and such as today, we need extra. defenders too are supposed to be score from set pieces? how many aerial balls did Holding squandered this this last 5 games, maybe 10 and none on target, thats too poor, reason we are loosing the fight, i hope our players are using this season to get things build up, so we can get a good run next season, i see improvement in our play , thats why i dont want Arteta sacked> the attitude are getting better and this is what we build our team on
Nikolaj Moller should be on the bench; tall CF who is an excellent header of a ball.
Lacazette should have been awarded a penalty and constant fouling from Aston Villa went unpunished. The standard of officiating is not only abyssal, but totally inconsistent. Mike Riley refuses to utilise VAR in the same way as Europe. When the referees come out and state that VAR is not there to ensure the correct decision, there is a big problem.
The good pressing against Southampton was non-existent. Build up for attack was far too slow.
Agree with you about the REFEREES, VAR and Riley OG, did you see Mike Dean and VAR deciding to send off the WHU player?
No common sense whatsoever and yet his band of merry men cannot be questioned.
I find it interesting that MOTM was awarded to a Villa defender however, as I felt we were the better side and agreed with MA’s summing up of the overall performance from the team – opinions make the world go round 🤔👍😂