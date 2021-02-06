Aston Villa Review – Where has Arsenal’s fight gone? Shocking….

Same old Arsenal back on display by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, in the last game against Wolves I was angry. Because I thought we played well and weren’t done justice by the refs. The truth is we are not good enough. We’re a mid-table team and it’s true.

At Molineuix we’re 1:0 up, and instead of slowing play down, our keeper kicks the ball into the field, they get a chance and David Luiz brings a player down for penalty and a red. Then Leno comes out and handles the ball out of the box.

And in the first minute against Villa we have Cedric giving the ball away and it falls in our net. These mistakes are in our team. There are too many players that have them. Luiz and Xhaka are famous for them, but it’s not like the rest are much better.

We are majorly lacking quality up front. When Saka and Smith Rowe don’t do it, where are the rest? Pepe was trying, but no end product. And I must say, we really need a new striker.

Lacazette was dreadful again. We are crossing balls and there is nobody in the box. Where is our striker? Why are we crossing it in the first place? Giroud left long ago. The refereeing was shocking again, but it doesn’t excuse our inability to make something.

Arteta has to take some fault here. The subs were again late and poor. I don’t remember Aubameyang being on the pitch apart from kicking Martinez. Absolutely nothing from him.

Odegaard was the only one who made a difference, by being active, looking for space and trying to create something. Unfortunately he squandered the only good chance we had.

Then there’s Willian. Why on earth are we bringing him on? We had Martinelli who has energy and ability to take a player on. Arteta and this Willian thing has cost us a lot. His introduction killed our play practically.

We could’ve subbed Smith Rowe, who was poor without Odegaard, but moving Saka to left back to play Willian just doesn’t cut it for me.

We never looked like scoring even if 10 extra minutes were given instead of 5. We had good players on today, practically everyone but Tierney, so what’s the excuse?

We’ve moved out a lot of the so called “deadwood”, but I must say a lot still remain. We’ve blown this season long before the latest 2 defeats, but that’s the 10th game we’ve lost this season.

If we get dumped out of the Europa league, where do you rate Arteta’s season? It’s a difficult job at Arsenal, I get it, but if we succumb to accepting such standards and stick with him, I’ll be honestly shocked.

I feel honestly stupid for thinking we might come out fighting. Shout out to Mat Ryan for keeping the score down, because it was Villa with all the chances. That said I’m depressed again.

Thanks Arsenal.

Konstantin