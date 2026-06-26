Aston Villa sends a message to Arsenal about Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa have sent a clear message to Arsenal and other interested clubs regarding Morgan Rogers, as they look to maintain stability and continuity within their squad ahead of a crucial season.

Villa, who recently won the Europa League and secured qualification for the Champions League, are determined to build on their progress in European competition. Having reached the quarterfinals in their previous Champions League campaign, the club are aiming to go even further this time, which has strengthened their desire to retain their key players.

Rogers is widely regarded as one of the most promising young players in European football, and his performances have attracted interest from several major clubs, including PSG and Manchester United, alongside Arsenal.

Aston Villa’s stance on Rogers future

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa have informed interested clubs that Rogers is not for sale this summer, effectively signalling that they intend to keep him as part of their long-term project at Villa Park.

While this stance does not completely rule out a potential transfer, it does indicate that any deal would require an exceptionally high offer, significantly above normal market valuation. Villa’s priority is to maintain squad cohesion as they prepare for the demands of both domestic and European competition.

The club believe Rogers will continue to play an important role in their system, and his development is seen as central to their plans moving forward.

Arsenal’s interest and transfer difficulty

Arsenal continue to view Rogers as one of the most exciting young attacking talents available, and they are understood to admire his versatility, creativity and ability to influence matches at a high level.

However, Villa’s strong negotiating position means the Gunners would likely need to meet a substantial premium fee to even open discussions, making any potential move extremely difficult during this window.

For now, Villa’s message is clear: they intend to keep their strongest players as they aim to compete on multiple fronts, while Arsenal must consider alternative targets unless circumstances change significantly later in the summer.

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