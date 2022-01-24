Aston Villa set to disrupt Arsenal’s transfer plans again

Aston Villa and Arsenal appear to have become rivals behind the scenes, despite a gap in our usual league positions, and their latest transfer offer is set to disrupt our January plans.
The Villains’ supposedly landed Emi Buendia from Norwich City last summer despite offers from our club, before they attempted to launch a number of transfer offers to sign Emile Smith Rowe, a player who we were in fact trying to tie down to a new long-term deal. We won one and lost out on the other, and are January transfer business could well be in doubt because of them also.
The Midland club are claimed to have made an offer to sign Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on a permanent deal this month, and the Old Lady are believed to be taking preference in such a deal, with Arsenal having attempted to bring in Arthur on loan only.
The Turin club would prefer to have the money outright, as reported by Football.London, meaning we could well be forced to find a new transfer target to add to our midfield ranks, with just a week left until the close of the transfer window.
It almost seems as though Villa’s owners have intentions to mess with us, especially in the way that they pursued ESR during the summer, although I don’t see Bentancur suiting the Premier League, so they are welcome to him as far as I am concerned.
What other midfielders would you like to see arrive this month?
Patrick
No need to hate in Villa, for taking care of their business properly…IJS
Get used to it, Newcastle don’t plan to sit at the bottom either.
Villas owners give zero thought to Arsenal when making decisions for our future. They are looking out for Aston Villa Football Club & nothing else. The fact that our business seems to be clashing with you is nothing more than our ambition…
Most of the said struggles for same players have been Rumours,
If you were Arteta would you sell Smith-Rowe for 25m, no way,
That said , we can take the advantage and get Douglas Luis,
And yet I read somewhere that the January
window was difficult?
AFC have NO CHANCE WHATSOEVER of finishing
in the top four this season if they refuse to
strengthen in the last week of the January window.
Last I checked the following players are available
and most on the list would currently walk into
Arsenals starting 11.
R Sanchez
S Ricci
D Zakaria
Y Bissouma
B Grumaraes
H Aouar
A Tchouameni
A Cabral
A Isaak
L Jovic
G Scamacca
Can’t wait to here that Arsenal has decided to give
MA a lifetime extension on his current contract and
bring back Aaron Ramsey on loan on the final day
of the window.
AFC make it really hard to stay interested. SMMFH
If these players are available and there’s money to spend, then what’s we been waiting for?