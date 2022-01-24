Aston Villa set to disrupt Arsenal’s transfer plans again

Aston Villa and Arsenal appear to have become rivals behind the scenes, despite a gap in our usual league positions, and their latest transfer offer is set to disrupt our January plans.

The Villains’ supposedly landed Emi Buendia from Norwich City last summer despite offers from our club, before they attempted to launch a number of transfer offers to sign Emile Smith Rowe, a player who we were in fact trying to tie down to a new long-term deal. We won one and lost out on the other, and are January transfer business could well be in doubt because of them also.

The Midland club are claimed to have made an offer to sign Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on a permanent deal this month, and the Old Lady are believed to be taking preference in such a deal, with Arsenal having attempted to bring in Arthur on loan only.

The Turin club would prefer to have the money outright, as reported by Football.London, meaning we could well be forced to find a new transfer target to add to our midfield ranks, with just a week left until the close of the transfer window.

It almost seems as though Villa’s owners have intentions to mess with us, especially in the way that they pursued ESR during the summer, although I don’t see Bentancur suiting the Premier League, so they are welcome to him as far as I am concerned.

What other midfielders would you like to see arrive this month?

Patrick

