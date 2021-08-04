Aston Villa set to rival Arsenal for yet another transfer target

Aston Villa appear to be following Arsenal around like a bad smell with reports they are now set to rival us with a move to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

The Villains may have one-upped us by signing Emi Buendia this summer from Norwich despite an offer from us, as reported in the Mirror, and appear to be showing ambition in the transfer window having already moved to bring in some top players.

Today they were announced as having completed the signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, a player previously linked with a number of top sides, while their seemingly public pursuit of Emile Smith Rowe was a bit of a shock, they had to take the hit for wasting their time on that one.

Now they seem to be looking into signing another one of our targets from under our noses, with the Telegraph claiming they are hoping to snap Tammy Abraham up.

The Chelsea forward spent a season on loan at Villa Park in the Championship previously, before getting his chance to impress at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard, but he has since seen his playing time limited by the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Arsenal appear likely to need to offload one or more of our current options in attack before pursuing a deal for Tammy, which could well see Dean Smith’s side have an advantage if they make their move sooner rather than later.

Will Villa need to be taken seriously this season? Or will the possible sale of Jack Grealish leave them with an unfillable void?

