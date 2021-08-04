Aston Villa set to rival Arsenal for yet another transfer target

Aston Villa appear to be following Arsenal around like a bad smell with reports they are now set to rival us with a move to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.
The Villains may have one-upped us by signing Emi Buendia this summer from Norwich despite an offer from us, as reported in the Mirror, and appear to be showing ambition in the transfer window having already moved to bring in some top players.
Today they were announced as having completed the signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, a player previously linked with a number of top sides, while their seemingly public pursuit of Emile Smith Rowe was a bit of a shock, they had to take the hit for wasting their time on that one.
Now they seem to be looking into signing another one of our targets from under our noses, with the Telegraph claiming they are hoping to snap Tammy Abraham up.
The Chelsea forward spent a season on loan at Villa Park in the Championship previously, before getting his chance to impress at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard, but he has since seen his playing time limited by the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.
Arsenal appear likely to need to offload one or more of our current options in attack before pursuing a deal for Tammy, which could well see Dean Smith’s side have an advantage if they make their move sooner rather than later.
Will Villa need to be taken seriously this season? Or will the possible sale of Jack Grealish leave them with an unfillable void?
prices in the EPL are well over the top this year £100M is a lot of money and will soften the blow to villa fans . add to that the fact the owners of villa are willing to spend to put right years of ineptitude at the top of the club . all the teams in the EPL are after the same group of players and only the teams willing to spend freely and quickly will capture them .
Grealish is to Villa what Saka is to us. Irreplaceable and indispensable.
After already securing Buendia and Bailey, having not lost any key players from last season so far this summer, if Villa can bring in TA this summer, with or without Grealish, Villa must be taken very seriously this season. Just like us, they too don’t have any European distractions this season and their confidence must be sky high after the arrival of Buendia and Bailey.
The core of the team is comparatively young and improving with each passing season. So does their coach, Dean Smith. Even with Grealish gone, the new arrivals will help Dean Smith find a winning formula in no time.
Why hasn’t anyone in Arsenal spotted the exploits of Paul Onuachu, the gangling Genk & Nigerian striker? If Arsenal sign Abraham, Arsenal’s an ambitious less foolish club. Must we sign him cuz he’s English? Why so much incompetent folks in Arsenal?
Bcoz, Mikel Arteta was never taught to deal with gangly forwards by his mentor Pep. Pep failed to get the best out of the gangly Ibra in the past and never took that route again in his career so far. He’ll play a system with no recognized forward than try playing a gangly forward.
They want to disable us in all ways.
Since we want Tammy , Aston Villa wants Tammy too now. Spoiler!!!
My advice is that we should behave the big boy that we are, and move faster to close deals
One of our problems is that we drag transfer deals a lot and give room to rivals to come in as spoilers.
Get money from banks and pay later
because Arsenal is credit worthy. YES!!
