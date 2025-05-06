Aston Villa star gives green light to Arsenal summer move

In January, Ollie Watkins became the focus of serious transfer interest from Arsenal as the club looked to sign a striker. An offer was made to Aston Villa for his signature, but the bid was turned down, with the club unwilling to sell one of their most important players. Watkins has been instrumental to Aston Villa’s performances and remains a key figure at Villa Park.

Despite his commitment to the club, Watkins is a lifelong Arsenal supporter and would be eager to join them if the opportunity arose. This personal connection could make a future move more likely should Arsenal renew their interest. When the current season concludes, Arsenal are expected to pursue a new striker, and Watkins is among the players being considered.

According to a report by Football Insider, Watkins is now open to the move. The report states that he wants to join Arsenal as his future remains uncertain. It further claims that the striker is “more than happy” with Arsenal’s approach and would be keen to take the chance to move to the Emirates if the club returns with an offer in the summer.

Watkins has been one of the most consistent and effective strikers in English football, and his qualities make him a highly attractive option. His movement, finishing ability and work rate have earned him a reputation as a reliable forward at the highest level. For a club aiming to compete on multiple fronts, securing a player of his calibre would be a significant step forward.

Arsenal are likely to need more than one new striker, so even if they decide to sign a younger forward with potential, there would still be room for Watkins in the squad. His experience and proven record in the Premier League would provide valuable depth and a competitive edge within the attacking unit. With his openness to the move and personal desire to represent Arsenal, a renewed approach could be met with a positive outcome.

