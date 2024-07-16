Aston Villa to compete with Arsenal to sign Euro 2024 winner

The midfielder has been one of the finest players in his position in La Liga and was selected for Spain’s squad for the Euros.

He had an impressive tournament as his nation won the competition, making him even more appealing to Arsenal and other suitors.

Real Sociedad is eager for Merino to remain with them and has offered him a new deal. However, his contract expires in 2025, and it does not seem like he will be extending his stay at the club.

This is good news for Arsenal, who are awaiting encouragement before they make a move for him.

A report on Sport Witness now reveals that Villa also likes Merino, and Unai Emery would love to work with the midfielder.

The Villans will play in the Champions League this season and need all the best players they can find, making Merino an ideal target.

In the coming weeks, both clubs will compete for his attention to add him to their squads.