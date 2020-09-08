Aston Villa transfer may hinder Arsenal’s chances of signing Championship duo

Aston Villa is set to break their transfer record to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford and that might be bad news for Arsenal.

The Villans are keen to remain in the Premier League this season after battling relegation in the last campaign.

They are about to secure the signature of Watkins and they hope he will fire them to a better position on the Premier League table next season.

That imminent transfer means that Brentford will have a healthy sum in their bank and that might affect Arsenal’s pursuit of Said Benrahma and David Raya, reckons The Birmingham Mail.

Arsenal is interested in both players after the starred for the Championship side last season.

Benrahma is one of the best-attacking players in the English Championship, while Raya has been targeted as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, whose future continues to be in doubt.

The report claims that making that much money puts the Bees in a relaxed position financially and they will not have to sell any of the Arsenal targets.

The players will now have to ask to leave the club, otherwise, they will stay and help them fight for promotion to the Premier League again.