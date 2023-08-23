Aston Villa turn their attention towards rescuing defender from Arsenal

Aston Villa has joined the list of clubs expressing interest in Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares, following the collapse of his proposed move to Nottingham Forest.

The defender is surplus to requirements at the Emirates and has been advised to seek a new opportunity that offers him the desired playing time.

Tavares spent the previous season on loan at Olympique Marseille, where he played a pivotal role for the Ligue 1 team. However, his performance declined towards the end of the season, leading to Marseille’s decision against a permanent signing.

His path to a starting position at Arsenal is further complicated by the competition he faces, with Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu both capable of featuring in the left-back position.

In order to secure regular playing time, Tavares must seek opportunities elsewhere. Football Insider reports that Aston Villa has emerged as a potential destination, with Unai Emery reportedly keen on acquiring a new left-back. The report suggests that the Portugal youth international is among the players Emery is targeting to bolster his squad for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is unwanted at the Emirates and for good reasons, as he is not the type of player we need at the moment.

The team has evolved and he simply does not have the quality to compete for a place in the starting XI.