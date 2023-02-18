Aston Villa v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will be looking to end their winless run when they arrive at the Villa Park to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side.
The Gunners were missing Thomas Partey in midweek when we were beaten by Manchester City, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to feature this afternoon.
We also remain without both Mo Elneny and Gabriel Jesus who continue on the sidelines, but there has been a positive note from Mikel Arteta’s pre-match conference, with Emile Smith Rowe a possible inclusion in the playing squad.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Jorginho Odegaard Xhaka
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
Despite being on the losing end, we were arguably the better side for much of the match, and I’d be happy to see us name an unchanged XI, although as you can see above, I have brought Ben White back into the fold. Jorginho was one of our better performers against Pep Guardiola’s side, and there should be no issues with him continuing in Partey’s place, assuming the Ghanaian isn’t back to 100% just yet.
Do you think it is time for Martinelli to be replaced by Leandro Trossard? Would you prefer Tomiyasu to White down the right?
Patrick
It’s a must win game. I like the idea of Trossard getting a lot more minutes.
White and Tierney to return to the back four with Trossard in for Martinelli on the left wing. I’d like to see Martinelli replacing Nketiah but don’t think Arteta will rotate that far in a game if this importance. We must get back to traditional overlapping fullbacks though instead of persisting with this predictable inverted fullbacks game which some on here are obsessed with.
Nketiah is a confidence player and that is clearly ‘shot’. We play him at our peril. Play Tierney on the left, Martinelli in the middle, Trossard in the pocket. ‘If things don’t change they stay as they are’. We are in a small rut and need to freshen up. We CAN still win the PL, but not by still playing the same tired team/same formula.
Play Zinchenko to rest Xhaka & bring in Tierney & Trossard on the left & Martinelli thru the middle for Eddie
GAZZA
I agree 100%
martinelli to continue
Tierney to start
smitt rowe coming on
Aston Villa will suffer latest home defeat to day