Aston Villa v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will be looking to end their winless run when they arrive at the Villa Park to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side.

The Gunners were missing Thomas Partey in midweek when we were beaten by Manchester City, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to feature this afternoon.

We also remain without both Mo Elneny and Gabriel Jesus who continue on the sidelines, but there has been a positive note from Mikel Arteta’s pre-match conference, with Emile Smith Rowe a possible inclusion in the playing squad.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Jorginho Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

Despite being on the losing end, we were arguably the better side for much of the match, and I’d be happy to see us name an unchanged XI, although as you can see above, I have brought Ben White back into the fold. Jorginho was one of our better performers against Pep Guardiola’s side, and there should be no issues with him continuing in Partey’s place, assuming the Ghanaian isn’t back to 100% just yet.

Do you think it is time for Martinelli to be replaced by Leandro Trossard? Would you prefer Tomiyasu to White down the right?

Patrick

