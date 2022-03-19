Aston Villa v Arsenal – Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will be keen to return to winning ways when they take on Aston Villa this afternoon, and our luck on the injury front has continued.

The Gunners have no new absences to contend with at present, with Mikel Arteta confirming to Arsenal Media that we will continue to take extra precautions with Takehiro Tomyasu after he aggravated a previous injury. The boss also admitted that ESR had an issue prior to the recent Liverpool outing also but he is claimed to have been fine since.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Cedric White Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Lacazette

Once again, we are expecting the manager to name an unchanged line-up a we have grown accustomed to in recent weeks, despite Emile Smith Rowe’s availability.

This team should have more than enough in the locker to be winning this matchup, with our rivals not showing the most consistency this term, while Philippe Coutinho could well pose as the danger man that will need taking care of.

Do you think Smith Rowe should come into the side today? Could our lack of changes start to take it’s toll on the squad?

Patrick