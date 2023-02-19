Aston Villa v Arsenal Player Ratings – Jorginho proves he was a bargain

After a week where Arsenal’s mental fortitude has been legitimately called into questio n, there is one excellent way to answer the critics, and that is to win a game with strong mental fortitude. Like the City game this was a game of two halves for the Gunners but in reverse.

Whereas the performance in the first half in the City game was good it was the second half where Arsenal looked considerably more cohesive in this game. In a sense this was a perfect outcome to regain belief in our potential as an injury time winner has that magical ability to create momentum. Here are my ratings

Ramsdale (8)

Could do very little about the Villa goals, both of which were very well taken. Made two hugely important saves in the second half when the game was in the balance that were as significant as the goals that were scored. Increasingly impressive when the ball is played back to him under pressure, although admittedly he did almost get caught out on one occasion.

White (7)

Renewed his relationship with Saka and demonstrated why he is selected in place of Tomiyasu with his constant overlapping. Was solid enough in defence but it was his forward forays that particularly caught the eye as well as his close control.

Saliba (7)

A massively improved performance and had a ding dong battle with Watkins which on the balance of things he came out on top. Could have probably got closer to the forward with the goal but otherwise marshalled the in form Villa player reasonably well.

Gabriel (7)

Put in a good shift and looked like a return to the solidity that he has demonstrated for the majority of the season. Has an increased responsibility to cover the left wing because of Zinchenko’s tendency to roam the midfield and was exposed as a result a few times but handled it well. Made a fantastic tackle on Bailey late on.

Zinchenko (6)

Gets an extra mark for his brilliant strike but for a player of his technical ability his error count was alarmingly high. Made the mistake that led to the first Villa goal and then continued to conspire to lose the ball or take the wrong option, almost resulting in another goal later in the game. The impression is that he is sometimes trying too hard and then forces a pass that isn’t available.

Jorginho (9)

As was highlighted by a few commentators on the site, I was unfairly harsh on Jorginho after the City game. He was outstanding here. Very potent in attack and showed his eye for a killer pass with frequency. This is an extra weapon that will unsettle defences because teams have been doubling up on Odegaard recently, and his presence may cause them increased consternation. Made several important unshowy interventions when Villa threatened to break.

Xhaka (5)

Looks tired. Unlike the tour de force of the early season as his decision making is laboured whereas before it was crisp and decisive. Not surprisingly as he is the last player selected to get a rest, but probably needs one.

Odegaard (7)

Was crowded out in the first half to good effect, but really enjoyed himself in the second half. Given space it is well documented how much this man can hurt you, and in contrast to my City ratings he benefitted by Jorginho’s presence as the Italian started to make the through balls that are normally the domain of our captain causing the Villa midfield the headache of having to mark two play makers. Loses a mark for missing the most glorious opportunity that could have cost two points.

Saka (8)

The boy is world class and needs protection. Not a single booking for the litany of fouls he had to suffer. Showed an unusual flash of petulance which reflects more on how remarkable it is that he keeps his calm so frequently after being assaulted. His strike for the goal was incredible.

Nketiah (5)

His emergence as a top quality striker seems to be short lived. Gave the usual effort but the difference in the intelligence and the effectiveness of his closing down and Jesus’s is marked. Having said that, he did rob the Villa defender to set up Odegaard’s miss. Should have done so much better with the one on one that he was given.

Trossard (5) Was largely ineffectual. Had no joy in the first half of note down the left wing and must have been instructed to switch the play in the second half, which admittedly he did so very well with pinpoint raking passes to Saka. However is capable of so much more.

That is how I saw it and I’m always interested in how other Gunners read the game because ratings are such a subjective review. So tell me what you think.

Peter Doherty