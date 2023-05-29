Aston Villa want to sign Arsenal Women loanee Anna Patten on permanent transfer by Michelle

A childhood Arsenal fan, 24 year old Patten joined the Arsenal Academy at 12 years of age. With the youth sides she won the FA Youth Cup tie, in 2015 & 2016. After years of development in the academy ranks, Patten made her senior side debut in 2017 aged 18 in the Champions League and the WSL, before going to college in the US and playing for Florida State Seminoles and South Carolina Gamecocks.

It was announced on 4 January 2022 that Patten had joined Aston Villa on loan from Arsenal until the end of the 2021–22 season – that loan was then extended through the 2022-23 season and Patten has now spent 18 months on loan at Aston Villa. As per the tweet below, Aston Villa are reported to be interested in signing Patten on a permanent move to the club. Brighton are also reported to be interested..

Aston Villa want to sign Arsenal loanee Anna Patten on a permanent move, per @em_sandy ✍🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Brighton have also approached the defender. pic.twitter.com/p4DebshddH — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) May 29, 2023

When Arseblog asked Jonas Eidevall about the futures of both Jodie Taylor and Anna Patten, Arsenal’s head coach would not be drawn on the subject saying:

“Nothing that we can communicate at the moment with either of the players. We have had a nice change in our organisation with David Murphy coming in, both to work with us on recruitment and also managing our loans.

“He has been able to follow all of the players we have had on loan in a very detailed way and creating reports and being in contact with them much more regularly as well.

“That has been a huge development in our programme, but both of these are decisions we have to take after Saturday and not before.”

Given the fact that the departure of Brazilian international defender Rafaelle has been confirmed this week. And given the fact that Eidevall has lost two of his other key defenders, Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither, to significant ACL injuries, Arsenal surely must be looking to bring Anna Patten back into the fold? The return of Anna would also add another ‘homegrown’ player to the Arsenal Women ranks. What do you think?

