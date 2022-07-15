Aston Villa wants £20 million for Arsenal target

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Aston Villa’s contract rebel, Carney Chukwuemeka, as he continues to impress for their senior team.
The 18-year-old has become one of England’s brightest young talents and he won the under-19 Euros for the junior Three Lions this summer.
He played over 10 games for the Villans’ senior team last season and they are keen to keep him.
However, they have made several contract offers to him which have been ignored so far.
This has forced Steven Gerrard to leave him behind while the rest of the squad travelled abroad for preseason training.
His reluctance to sign a new contract suggests he wants out of Villa, and it has given Arsenal a chance to land him.
They are facing competition from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, but the main problem could be Villa’s asking price.
The Daily Mail reports that the Villans have set a £20 million valuation on his head and they expect bids around that region before selling him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
£20 million is too much for a player that is just 18 and is just breaking into the Villa first team.
However, with just a season left on his current deal, the Villans will likely accept a lower amount to allow him to leave.
Just wait until January or next summer. If the lad wants Arsenal, we can negotiate personal terms ready this summer already. Aston Villa don’t have much leverage if the kid wants to leave.
Problem you have is he wants Dourtmund or Barca and can get him for a developmental fee which will be lower than a fee set by tribunal as would happen if he went to a prem club.
Hmm really? I don’t anything about that. But Dortmund paid 22 million for Bellingham when he was just 17 years old. Why did they have to pay full price? Because Bellingham was already senior teams regular..?
Get him now while there’s a chance, he’ll be worth 100mil soon he’s on Sakas side of talent. He’s going to be a big star of the future
@Bob
RealTalk…And at £20 mil, he’s a bargain…IJS
He won’t last another month. Someone will take him. Not good enough for the first team at Villa, and not willing to put in the hard yards, they will accept anything to get rid ASAP.
If Aston Villa do manage to hold on to him and their other young midfield maestro(s) they’d potentially have a world class homegrown midfield fpr years to come. Part of me is hoping for the underdog on this one (as hard as it is to like Villa)
Tidy player