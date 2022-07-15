Aston Villa wants £20 million for Arsenal target

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Aston Villa’s contract rebel, Carney Chukwuemeka, as he continues to impress for their senior team.

The 18-year-old has become one of England’s brightest young talents and he won the under-19 Euros for the junior Three Lions this summer.

He played over 10 games for the Villans’ senior team last season and they are keen to keep him.

However, they have made several contract offers to him which have been ignored so far.

This has forced Steven Gerrard to leave him behind while the rest of the squad travelled abroad for preseason training.

His reluctance to sign a new contract suggests he wants out of Villa, and it has given Arsenal a chance to land him.

They are facing competition from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, but the main problem could be Villa’s asking price.

The Daily Mail reports that the Villans have set a £20 million valuation on his head and they expect bids around that region before selling him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

£20 million is too much for a player that is just 18 and is just breaking into the Villa first team.

However, with just a season left on his current deal, the Villans will likely accept a lower amount to allow him to leave.