Aston Villa wants to hijack Arsenal’s move for Spanish star

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Joan Garcia is attracting growing interest from Premier League clubs, a development that may complicate Arsenal’s pursuit of the Espanyol goalkeeper. Garcia came close to joining the Gunners last summer, with the club making a late attempt to secure him as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. However, negotiations with Espanyol failed to produce an agreement, resulting in the player remaining with the Spanish side for another season.

Since then, Garcia has continued to impress with his performances, maintaining Arsenal’s interest in securing his services. His consistent development has not gone unnoticed, and he is now reportedly on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs. According to Marca, Aston Villa have emerged as the latest contender and are actively seeking to position themselves ahead of the competition in the race to bring the goalkeeper to England.

Arsenal now find themselves competing with both Aston Villa and Manchester City, which presents a significant obstacle in their efforts to land Garcia. With interest from other top-tier clubs intensifying, the race for his signature is becoming increasingly competitive. This heightened attention reflects Garcia’s reputation as a high-calibre goalkeeper, and it should further strengthen Arsenal’s resolve to secure his addition to the squad.

Joan Garcia v Real Madrid
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Garcia’s current form has been widely praised, and he is viewed as a strong candidate to provide quality cover for David Raya. His potential to serve as a reliable deputy would offer valuable depth and security in the goalkeeping department, particularly as Arsenal continue to compete on multiple fronts.

Nonetheless, with other clubs now accelerating their interest, time is of the essence. Arsenal must act swiftly and decisively if they wish to avoid losing out to a domestic rival. The growing competition underscores the urgency of their pursuit, and any delay could see one of their Premier League rivals secure the highly rated shot-stopper.

  2. I can’t see this extremely talented keeper joining any club to sit on the bench, unless of course he’s offered a genuine pathway to the first team and/or being given a ridiculous salary. Perhaps Arteta plans to ditch Raya similarly as he did with Ramsdale.

Top Blog Sponsors