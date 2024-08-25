Aston Villa was a tough game, but Arsenal’s next 3 are even tougher – Can we keep winning?

Arsenal are on an excellent run of form, winning their last 8 League games and keeping clean sheets in six of them, but as we all know there are no easy games in this League and the tough opponents will just keep coming.
Up next week we will welcome Brighton to the Emirates, who are one of the three teams to have won their two opening games (along with Arsenal and City), so will be no pushovers, but this should be a run-of-the-mill three points with the Emirates crowd behind us. Or I certainly hope so!
And after that we have two incredibly important matches, against our fiercest rivals Tottenham, and the seemingly invincible Pep Guardiola’s Man City, both away.
We all know how tough it is in every North London derby, especially at their own ground, but we have managed to win there on our last two visits and the fact is that if we can’t beat Tottenham then many fans will start calling for Arteta’s head very quickly!
Man City are our obvious rivals for the title, and since drawing with the Gunners in the title run-in last season, they have won eleven games on the trot, which enabled them to hold off Arsenal’s challenge for the title last season, and are currently at the top of the table on goal difference thanks to Erling Haalabnd scoring yet another hat-trick this weekend. They will be fully aware that the game against Arsenal is a massive six-pointer, with Mikel Arteta knows that we simply cannot let the Citizens grab an early lead at the top of the table. Just as Pep knows he can’t afford to lose and give Arsenal the impetus to carry on winning.
Arsenal managed to hold them to the draw at Etihad last season, but many pundits were saying that we should have won that game easily with our dominance, but accused Arteta of simply playing for a draw instead of going in for the kill.
Hopefully we won’t make the same mistake this season, and a win at a ground that hasn’t witnessed a home defeat since Nov 2022 will definitely see Arsenal as the hot favourites to win the title.
COYG!
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think Arteta and the Gunners will be going game by game to focus on our next home match against Brighton. And to beat them and beat them. Then, they will switch their focus to the NLD match away to Tottenham Hotspur to beat them. And beat them before the international break interruption forcing a 2 week break in Epl games.
Of course we will try to win the game at the Etihad. The way MA had the team play for the second City game last season was not a mistake imo.
First, I am not a MA can do no wrong commenter. So please don’t pigeonhole me into that mentality but here’s something to consider regarding the second City game last season.
imo, based on each clubs’ previous performances and current runs the assumption was properly made that each club could and probably would win out. In such a case, we would be in control of winning the league.
If we had played differently in an attempt to beat city at the Etihad and it had worked, we would still be in control of our league destiny. However, had we lost, then City would have been in control and it wouldn’t have mattered whether we won out or not.
Because of the Villa game result we didn’t win the league but hindsight here is as usual 20/20. Given the circumstances it was simply the most logical move regardless of any emotional desire to do otherwise.
Now lets kick their City115 butts!