Aston Villa weighing up a move for another Arsenal defender

Aston Villa is considering a move for Rob Holding in this transfer window, according to reports.
The defender has fallen further down the pecking order at the Emirates following the arrival of William Saliba.
The Frenchman has enjoyed a bright start to life at Arsenal and it is hard to see him miss out on the starting XI again.
This means Holding’s task to become a regular has been made harder, and he is now the third-choice centre-back at the club.
He might want to leave and Football London claims Aston Villa could be interested.
The Villans need a new centre-back after Diego Carlos, their summer signing suffered a long-term injury.
They signed Calum Chambers from the Gunners in January and might return to add Holding to their squad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Holding was our third-choice centre-back last season, but Saliba pushes him down the pecking order.
He played less than 25 matches in the league last season and that number could be affected further in this campaign.
If he values playing often, then he might ask to leave before this transfer window closes.
We need depth in defence at the Emirates, which should prompt us to keep him. However, if he pushes to leave, Mikel Arteta might have no choice but to agree.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for all Gooners to savour….
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Plss sell him
Arsenal must sell him now and buy a left sided center back like Joslin Gvardiol or Evan N’Dicka. Holding is mediocre, simply not good enough.
It’s Josko Gvardiol not Joslin.
Very harsh and unjustified criticism of a very decent CB who always gives 100%.As for the need to buy a left sided CB, virtually all the great CB partnerships consisted of two right footed players.
We will need him at some point, he is forth choice though not third, Ben white is first back up if Saliba continues as he has.
To sell this committed Arsenal player would be madness – remember we are in four competitions and have a chance of winning three of the four!!!!
There are players that need to be sold in my opinion not Holding, he is decent and would be very much useful in our quest to stay up table.