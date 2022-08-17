Aston Villa weighing up a move for another Arsenal defender

Aston Villa is considering a move for Rob Holding in this transfer window, according to reports.

The defender has fallen further down the pecking order at the Emirates following the arrival of William Saliba.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a bright start to life at Arsenal and it is hard to see him miss out on the starting XI again.

This means Holding’s task to become a regular has been made harder, and he is now the third-choice centre-back at the club.

He might want to leave and Football London claims Aston Villa could be interested.

The Villans need a new centre-back after Diego Carlos, their summer signing suffered a long-term injury.

They signed Calum Chambers from the Gunners in January and might return to add Holding to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding was our third-choice centre-back last season, but Saliba pushes him down the pecking order.

He played less than 25 matches in the league last season and that number could be affected further in this campaign.

If he values playing often, then he might ask to leave before this transfer window closes.

We need depth in defence at the Emirates, which should prompt us to keep him. However, if he pushes to leave, Mikel Arteta might have no choice but to agree.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for all Gooners to savour….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids