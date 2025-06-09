Aston Villa will ask for a huge fee if Arsenal steps up interest in their player

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners continue to search for reinforcements during the summer transfer window. Arsenal are preparing for Champions League football and are expected to strengthen their squad with several new additions.

Villa’s failure to qualify for Europe’s top club competition is likely to affect their transfer plans, with some key players potentially being sold to balance their finances. One of those players is Rogers, whose performances since joining Villa have attracted growing interest.

According to The Times, Arsenal had already shown interest in Rogers before the end of last season and have continued to track him. Villa are now reportedly open to his departure, a stance that may not have been taken had they secured a place in the Champions League.

Arsenal Consider Move for Rogers

The attacker has been in fine form since arriving at Villa Park and is seen as the type of player who could offer something different to Arsenal’s current attacking options. His versatility and attacking output have made him a valuable asset, and a move to the Emirates could represent the next step in his career.

Villa, however, are expected to demand a significant fee. They remain keen to ensure that any potential sale reflects his value to the squad. Arsenal may be serious in their pursuit, but any approach would have to take into account Villa’s financial expectations.

Financial Factors Will Influence the Deal

While Rogers may thrive under Arsenal’s system and in European competition, cost remains a critical factor. There is a clear interest in his profile, but the club will need to be measured in their spending. The pursuit of new signings must align with broader financial planning, especially given the scale of the transfer window ahead.

If Rogers is to move to North London, it will depend not only on his suitability for the squad but also on whether a realistic agreement can be reached.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…