Aston Villa will challenge Arsenal to sign Serie A striker

Aston Villa is interested in signing Marcus Thuram, setting up a potential transfer battle with Arsenal for the striker.

The Frenchman has been in excellent form for Inter Milan and helped them win Serie A last season, contributing with several important goals.

Thuram has started this season in a similarly strong fashion, scoring four goals in six league matches, and is being tipped as a contender for the Serie A Golden Boot.

Arsenal is planning to sign a striker next summer after selling Eddie Nketiah late in the last transfer window.

Their top target remains Benjamin Šeško, but according to Fichajes, the Gunners will consider a move for Thuram if he continues to impress.

Aston Villa, ambitious and impressive as they play in the Champions League this season, are not shy about spending big. They will compete with Arsenal to secure Thuram’s signature in the next summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thuram has begun this season well and has scored 13 times in the league in each of his last two terms.

He could score even more at the Emirates and his direct style of play is different from the profile of strikers on our team now.

