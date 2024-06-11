Aston Villa will force Arsenal to pay as much as £50 million for Luiz

Arsenal remains keen on signing Douglas Luiz, as Aston Villa appears open to selling him this summer.

Two summers ago, Villa rejected at least two bids from the Gunners for Luiz, deeming them insufficient.

Since then, Luiz has stayed with Villa and played a key role in helping Unai Emery’s team qualify for the Champions League.

Despite that achievement, Villa seems willing to consider his departure, with multiple reports suggesting he could leave this summer.

Mikel Arteta remains interested in working with the Brazilian midfielder, but Arsenal faces competition from Juventus, who are also eager to sign him.

As more clubs vie for his signature, Villa has set a substantial valuation for Luiz. According to a report on Football Insider, they aim to sell him for £50 million.

The midfielder has gained more experience since Arsenal’s initial interest two seasons ago, meaning the Gunners will likely have to pay a higher fee to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

£50 million is not such a big fee for Luiz, considering how inflated the transfer market is now, and we expect the Villans to earn close to that fee when he finally leaves.

If he is a key target for us and we are sure he will be a starter, then we have to work to sign him.

