Aston Villa will go head to head with Arsenal for £50 million midfielder in the summer

Yves Bissouma will become the subject of a transfer tug of war between Arsenal and Aston Villa in the summer.

The Malian midfielder has been in fine form at Brighton where he has just 18 months left on his current deal.

The Sun maintains Arsenal remains interested in a move for the former Lille star.

He looks set to run down his contract with the Seagulls, which makes a summer move likely.

Arsenal will look to replace the outgoing Mohamed Elneny at the end of this season and Bissouma is one of the best players they can get.

However, Steven Gerrard’s Villa is prepared to land him as well.

The Daily Mail claims they decided against moving for him last month because his present club wants £50 million.

They would now look to reignite their interest in his signature when the season draws to a close.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bissouma has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

He keeps getting better and would be a solid addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Villa has become one of the most ambitious EPL sides in recent seasons, but Arsenal should beat them to his signature.