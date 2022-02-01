Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Aston Villa will go head to head with Arsenal for £50 million midfielder in the summer

Yves Bissouma will become the subject of a transfer tug of war between Arsenal and Aston Villa in the summer.

The Malian midfielder has been in fine form at Brighton where he has just 18 months left on his current deal.

The Sun maintains Arsenal remains interested in a move for the former Lille star.

He looks set to run down his contract with the Seagulls, which makes a summer move likely.

Arsenal will look to replace the outgoing Mohamed Elneny at the end of this season and Bissouma is one of the best players they can get.

However, Steven Gerrard’s Villa is prepared to land him as well.

The Daily Mail claims they decided against moving for him last month because his present club wants £50 million.

They would now look to reignite their interest in his signature when the season draws to a close.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bissouma has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

He keeps getting better and would be a solid addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Villa has become one of the most ambitious EPL sides in recent seasons, but Arsenal should beat them to his signature.

  1. SueP says:
    February 1, 2022 at 6:09 pm

    Blimey, transfer talk so soon?

    1. PJ-SA says:
      February 1, 2022 at 6:24 pm

      I was about to say the same SueP….I was hoping for a few weeks of peace lol

  2. Voyageur says:
    February 1, 2022 at 6:33 pm

    There’s a sexual assault investigation that is looming over his head. I can’t see any team entertaining a transfer until there is an outcome. At least I hope not.

  3. Gainsy73 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 6:52 pm

    Sky said yesterday that villa were quoted 35mil so not sure why it would suddenly become 50 mil in the summer when he will have less time left on his contract
    Please lets have real facts & not just articles for the sake of it

