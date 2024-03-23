Aston Villa winger admits he’s keen on move to “a massive team” – “The Arsenals and the Chelseas”

Leon Bailey could have just sent Arsenal a come-get-me plea. On the Let’s Be Real podcast, the Jamaican international discussed what he sees as the next stage in his career. According to him, the next stage in his career may involve signing with one of the ‘PL big six’ clubs, such as Arsenal or Chelsea. He wants to be an inspiration to his fellow Jamaicans and pave the road for them to be considered by major European teams.

“You have big teams in England, they call themselves the big six. The Arsenals and the Chelseas, for example,” Bailey said.

“It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I am right now. Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive team? Especially coming out of Jamaica, do you know how big that is for the country? Especially being who I am as well.

“It would shine more light and that has been my focus whenever overseas.

“It is to use my platform to be able to shine a light on the country and the young talents. It’s difficult for us Jamaicans to even make it to Europe.”

It’s strange that Bailey doesn’t consider Villa a big club, given their recent resurgence under Unai Emery—breaking into the top four and justifying their position with great performances. Even so, his dreams are valid, even if he thinks the seven-time league champions and European Champions are not a massive club.

Arsenal’s decision to pursue him remains uncertain. With his contract expiring in 2027, the Gunners would have to pay a premium to get him.

Bailey has 8 goals and 7 assists in 27 league games, contributing significantly to Villa’s success; they are now fourth in the league with 56 points. I bet the Villans should be disappointed that, despite saying he enjoys playing for them, he wants to move to a big six team like Arsenal.

Could he be our much-talked about backup for Bukayo Saka?

