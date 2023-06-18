Aston Villa Women close to deal for Arsenal loanee defender, on permanent move by Michelle

Aston Villa Women announced the loan signing of Anna Patten from Arsenal on January 4th 2021. The defender joined the club for the remainder of the 2021/22 season having spent the duration of her professional career with the Gunners.

Patten, 22, played and studied in the United States for four years before re-joining Arsenal in 2021, representing the Florida State Seminoles and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the process. Anna is the only player still on loan from Arsenal Women, after the recent departures of Japanese forward Mana Iwabuchi and goalkeeper Fran Stenson.

It looks like Arsenal Women’s only ‘on loan’ player will not be there for very much longer, as per the tweet from BBCsport’s Emma Sanders below:

For those asking for an update on Anna Patten, I believe Aston Villa are very hopeful of making that move permanent now. Close to wrapping it up but nothing signed yet. #avfc — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 16, 2023

Arsenal have already announced several contract extensions for key squad members, as well as 2 ‘on loan’ departures – it looks like Anna’s move to the Villans will clear Arsenal’s ‘on loan’ decks so to speak.

Now we eagerly await the confirmation of some big signings in this summer transfer window. Who will be first? Could it be Alessia Russo now that she is officially departing Man United? Or could it be Benfica’s Cloe Lacasse?

What do you think of Arsenal Women’s summer transfer window so far?

Michelle Maxwell

