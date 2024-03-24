3 Aston Villa danger women for Gunners to manage, in WSL clash at Villa Park

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women will head to Villa Park to face off against Aston Villa Women today, Sunday 24th March 2024, kick-off 18:45 UK. You can watch the action live on Sky Sports main event. In our Gunners last encounter with the Villans we managed to dominate the game, and walked way 4-0 winners in the Continental Cup semi-final. Arsenal will be hoping to do the same away from home today. Coming off the tough 3-1 loss to Chelsea, our women will want to bounce back and get the three points. But Villa are coming off a good win against Everton, and will want to ruin our chances. Here’s three Villa players I think we will need to keep a close eye on.

Firstly, striker Rachel Daly, who hasn’t had the best season this year, but is always a danger in front of goal, and will always be a threat when coming forward. She’s physical and reads the game well, wearing the captains armband she leads their team, and keeps everyone in line when needed. She’s dangerous when she gets going, and has scored 6 goals in the Women’s Super League this season. Our backline will have to stay vigilant and keep onto her throughout the game.

Secondly, Adriana Leon, the Canadian winger is always a threat down the wing, and links up well with Daly in the middle. She’s fast and puts 100% of herself on the line. She’s not only good in attack, but tracks back well, and make’s it hard to get past, as she likes to double up on players. She knows exactly where the back of the net is, scoring 4 goals this season and picking up 2 assists too. She likes to spread play and create spaces for herself, and her team mates, to get into. She’s been very consistent, in a team that’s lacked consistency this season, and will be pushing herself and her team forward throughout the game.

And lastly, Anna Patten, the 24-year-old former Gunner is a solid centre back, and rarely has a bad game. She will make it difficult for our attackers to get past, and plays a very physical game. For a young woman she’s been in great form recently, and keeps her backline solid, while also being able to read the game and break through the lines, to try and create chances. She’s very quick, and will get forward and back when needed. She’s very good in the air, and puts in strong tackles, and will be very hard to get past.

Hopefully our Gunner women can bounce back and get back into good form after last week’s loss. It should be a good game, with a lot of away fans expected to travel. Hopefully we can walk away with the 3 points. We need every point we can get. Arsenal Women remain in 3rd place, but they are now 9 points behind WSL leaders Manchester City, after the Citizens beat the Red Devils yesterday in the local derby.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

