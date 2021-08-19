At £30M Odegaard will be Arsenal’s first bargain buy of the summer (Opinion)

Arsenal have already completed moves to sign Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, while we are believed to be close to deals for both Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale, and the fee for the Norwegian is the only bargain of the lot.

I’m hearing a lot of smoke about our transfer business, with TalkSport‘s Alex Crook and Laura Woods amongst those to claim that the £30 Million fee talked about for Odegaard isn’t value, and I refute such comments.

We saw in a very short spell when he arrived in January exactly how exciting, imaginative and creative the midfielder can be, showing an eye for a pass that many simply don’t possess, and at the age of 22 years-old he is only going to get better.

There is a lot he can build on too as he actually settles into the side, given that he only had a limited time to train and get involved with his team-mates having joined during the season, but he has already shown his worth for that fee, highlighted by reports while he was at the Emirates previously linking both Chelsea and Liverpool, with Defensa Central citing his asking price at 60 Million Euros which wasn’t frowned upon at the time.

We have paid a premium for Ben White, we look set to pay up to £30 Million for Aaron Ramsdale which has to be considered excessive also, while Nuno Tavares and Sambi Lokonga have plenty of work to do to prove they are worth their asking prices, but Odegaard’s supposed £30 Million fee is already a bargain in my eyes.

Can any of our other signings (or expected signings) be considered as bargains yet? How much do you guys believe Odegaard is worth at present?

Patrick