At full time against Wolves, Havertz looked shattered. He needs a rest!

Against Wolves, due to the unfortunate red card Arsenal received, the team were forced to play with ten men for more than 45 minutes of the encounter. Understandably, this meant more effort was required from the players to stay resolute and come away with a win. Even though Joao Gomes’ red card in the 70th minute levelled the playing field, it still demanded immense effort from the team to not only protect their lead but also to press and progress up the pitch. At full time, one player was particularly shattered, hitting the deck as soon as the referee blew the final whistle.

Kai Havertz, throughout much of this campaign, has faced criticism from all angles, particularly regarding his finishing. Even after Arsenal’s hard-fought win at the weekend, fans were quick to criticise him for failing to convert some good chances, particularly with headed opportunities. While he should undoubtedly be doing better in front of goal, there also needs to be recognition for his work rate off the ball. Before the red card, his pressing forced Jose Sa into awkward situations that Arsenal perhaps should have capitalised on. Furthermore, even after the red card, he worked tirelessly in the press, dropped back into midfield to cover, and continued to make runs to stretch the Wolves backline.

In Arsenal’s last six matches, including the gruelling extra-time battle with United, Havertz has only failed to complete a game once, when he was substituted in the 73rd minute against Dinamo Zagreb. All six of those matches came either three or four days apart, highlighting the sheer volume of minutes he has had to play. This only underlines the pressing need for Arsenal to sign a forward this month. With no one available to ease the workload, Arteta has little choice but to continue relying on him, even if rest is desperately needed.

Whether or not a new forward arrives, Arteta needs to rest Havertz in one of the upcoming fixtures. Alongside the physical fatigue, a rest might also take him out of the firing line after recent struggles in front of goal. With Champions League qualification nearly secured, resting him against Girona might be the best option. Leandro Trossard, who has performed well as a false nine in the past, would be the most obvious choice to replace him.

But what do you think, Gooners? Who would be the ideal choice to take over as our false nine?

BENJAMIN KENNETH