At last Arsenal are being ruthless with Willock decision

Last season I was called negative and having an agenda for saying I would bite off anyone’s hand if they wanted to give us 20 million for Joe Willock.
The same was said for my prediction that our summer net spend would be between 50-80 million.
What that agenda was would never be fully explained.
It’s reported that we have accepted just over 20 million from Newcastle for Willock which means with less than a week till our campaign kicks off our net spend will be approx. 60 million.
I am not writing that to say I told you so, simply reminding some gooners that being positive for the sake of it doesn’t change our reality.
Arsenal are not immune from criticism just because they are called Arsenal and in the case of Willock just because he’s promoted from our academy doesn’t mean he should be immune from appraisal.
The question isn’t “is he or could he be a good player?” It should be “Is he good enough to take us back to the 4?”
That is the level we should be aiming for.
Heck, that’s the level so many of our fan base used to moan about.
Would Joe Willock get into any of the current top 4 midfield? If the answer is no, then only sentiment is making you sad about him being sold.
It’s fantastic when ‘one of your own’ succeeds but that doesn’t mean you keep him if a manager doesn’t rate the talent.
On loan at the North East the midfielder scored in 6 consecutive games, equaling Alan Shearer’s record.
In many ways the short term deal suited everyone. It contributed in the Toon Army avoiding relegation, the player got game time and Arsenal saw value on an asset increase .
Not quite what the 21 year old wanted. He could not have done more to prove Arteta wrong, but clearly the Spaniard had already made up his mind up.
Whatever your opinion on our manager he’s the third Gunners coach who, having worked with the player daily in training, has judged him not good enough to have a consistent run in the team. .
While many base Willock’s future on his final 6 games for the Toon, it would be wrong to ignore that Arsenal gave him 78 appearances in the first team. How many were great?
Since his debut in 2017 Arsenal have been in decline with one of our worst midfields in history. If ever there was a chance to break into our midfield it was in the last 3 years where we have struggled for creativity.
12 months ago, Arsenal were paying Ozil to sit at home so it’s not like there hasn’t been a position open to him.
Working for an owner who will save money every chance he gets, if there was a chance our youth set up had produced the answer to our problems we would be starting him.
Think of a Fabregas, Wilshire, a Ramsey, etc. Arsenal are famous for giving youth a chance .
The difference is it didn’t take those three over 78 appearances to have a great game.
I often compared Willock and Reiss Nelson as two fans who have won the prize of playing for the team they support.
They play like they are grateful to be there rather than believing they belong on this stage.
My memories of both in the red and white shirt is them playing with fear, taking the easy option due to being scared of making a mistake.
Their talents are not in question.
You don’t join a club at the age of 4 and make it all the way to the first team without having quality. The next step and what can’t be coached is personality.
Do you have the mentality to demand the ball?
Do you take on your man?
Do you fight till the last second?
A Saka and Smith Rowe showed that mentality. Joe Willock hasn’t.
That is what decides who plays for a midtable side or who competes for honours.
Playing at the level we want to be, you have to cope with the pressure of being expected to win every week, and if you don’t, living with backlash from fans who will dissect every last detail .
That’s why finding the net for Newcastle doesn’t mean it would be the same in North London.
Newcastle are not expected to play entertaining football yet alone win games.
Lose at Arsenal, it’s talked about on 24 hour news channels and online.
It’s forgotten that Steve Bruce wasn’t starting Willock. Most goals came from the bench.
That’s because in 2021 you need your CM to do more than time the odd run into the area.
Can they pick a pass?
Can they read a game?
Do they have game management?
Can I see Willock in a big game doing something to win us there points? No! Which means 20 million is a fair price.
It’s funny that the same Gooners who want Willock to get more chances accused the likes of Walcott and the Ox of stagnating due to being too comfortable.
Arsenal are finally being ruthless.
Willock would be mostly on the bench therefore 20 million would be decent business, especially if it raises funds for a creative midfielder.
But I do wish him all the best…
Apart from your usual unfounded dig at the owners for not spending, saving etc. etc. I mostly agree.
The fact is, we can’t just spend and spend. We, like everybody else, also need to sell to raise money, and the “unfortunate” situation is, we have over the last 5-6 years aquired so many players, we can’t get any money for. Willock is one the few assets we can do without, which another is willing to pay for.
Excuse me @ Martinelli video
Why is this guy training alone.
Did he not just return from the Olympics football final? Just about a week, so he has lost shape, just in less than 10 days.
Aaaahhhhh!!!!!!!
Palava dey oooooo!
I don’t really understand your remark to my comment?
@Anders S.
Clearly not a reply.
I just hope someone who understands what’s going will hint me. It is put here for prominence
All the best Willock. And I disagree on the part where he got compared to Theo and Alex. Those two are seasoned players turn stagnant. You have to be a psychic to know Joe will turn out to be like them. The reality is that he is just getting there, even though I don’t see him as a player that can push us into Top 4. Let’s just wish him well.
Good points. Now on to settling our needs: GK, AM, and RB.
It’s always been my view as well – that we take advantage of Willock’s present value and cash in. And I’m glad we have
It was a similar situation with Maitland-Niles last season. We missed out. Now we are stuck with him. We’d be mighty lucky to get anyone willing to take him for half the £20m that Wolves reportedly offered
👍
100% agree. Unless Arteta genuiely planned on using Willock, which he clearly did not. Shame how he ruined AMN’s value. It’ll never be as high as it was last summer.
So! We sell Willock because “he isnt good enough to get us into top 4” The manager, the way we play and the players we are buying are and have been for how long?
I dont get your point at all, it isn’t right or true, you have no idea at all about what willock may or may not do next season and beyond. Selling willock and keeping Willian, xhaka, Bellerin etc is?
Apparently he knows the future and should Willock do well which I’m not saying he would they will tell us hindsight is 50-50. I’ve seen a lot of simplistic arguments about him that were devoid of context. Even I’ve seen people here call Gnabry deadwood at the time where he was forever injured and couldn’t get a look in. It is easy to be simple I guess. Talk is cheap.
Just like the opening lines of the article, this Willock business’s effects will be clear for everyone to see only after a season or two.
Nobody can predict it right now. It all depends on how the sale proceeds are utilized, where we finish in the league table at the end of the season and how well Willock does in his new club.
Sad to lose a home grown talent. But, we’ll survive, just like we do now after losing our home, Highbury.
Sky are reporting £25 million including add ons.
I think people need to understand that not all players bloom at the same time. The general consensus is if you get a chance at 18/19 and don’t cut it that you never will. I strongly disagree with this. You cannot paint everyone with the same brush.
Willock got enough chances when he was younger I agree but maybe it just wasn’t his time yet.
The issue I have with the sale now is that his confidence was sky high as well as our need for goals from midfield. There’s no-one on our books that can score from midfield every few games and chip in often enough and there’s zero guarantee whoever we sign can do this (if we sign anyone).
I think it was worth keeping him for 6 months more then selling if he doesn’t perform, he was already our player so worth a go right. I wish the lad well and hope he has a great career.
For all those people saying he’d never replicate the goal scoring rate, I do agree. Very few would expect a goal a game from a midfielder but the point is that he has it in his locker. If he can get 8-10 goals a season that make s a huge difference.
‘Willock got enough chances when he was younger I agree but maybe it just wasn’t his time yet.’
This is the reason he needs to move and prove himself, maybe one day he will be back here
According to reports, there is sale-on clause or so,
Am happy we can move him on, it’s the best deal for everyone better than sitting on the bench like Rei Nelson who I think is joking with his career
You need to remember our manager in charge tho. Ideally, you wouldve liked him to use willock. Reality is Arteta would not have. Look how Arteta fought to keep AMN when several clubs wanted him. Then he let him rot on the bench, threw him out to WBA, and his value plumetted. You need to look at who is running things and ask if they are competent. Arteta would’ve just ruined Willocks value and probably his form. Good job on Willock for getting a move.
Its just that people just lump up players in a group and rubbish all of them without considering some of them in context. I’ve seen some about Gnabry before. Its a simplistic way of looking at things and these days players are easily hyped too. I laugh at some of the players fans yearn for. You’d realize its just hype than actual evidence on the pitch.
I reckon Willock’s playing style to be similar to Lingard’s and Ramsey’s. They prioritize scoring over other midfield tasks, hence they frequently move to the penalty box
The midfielder’s fox in the box playing style can be great for quick and physical teams, so I’m surprised West Ham didn’t try to sign Willock after Lingard left. Willock is pretty good in aerial duels, so he’ll strengthen Newcastle and hopefully the decision to sell him doesn’t come back to bite us
At least we’ll get some money to buy a new player. I heard we’re still contacting Abraham
Ramsey possessed a lot of other qualities and in 13/14 you could see it. He has never really recovered from the Shawcross tackle. He would probably have been world class. Even when he was young he had some sort of flair.
Yes. After Shawcross’ tackle, he’s never gone back to his best
Its a shame really. He started to show flashes in 13/14 and even since then but he’s still injury prone. If he had a run of matches he would be good enough for a top team imo because he scores goals and actually possesses quality on the ball when at his best. Even Rosicky suffered same after his injury in 07/08. It was all flashes after that for him too. He and Eduardo being out ended Arsenal that season.
The same fate seems to be happening to Bellerin too, but our medical team still have time to assess his condition
I don’t put Bellerin in the same category. His decision making was never consistently good enough. That is his problem. End product will separate the men from the boys. When you sell a youngster with end product you should be a bit skeptical.
@kev
Robin VP was likewise injured, about same time with Rosicky and Eduardo
GAI
Tammy is going to Roma according to mail online fee agreed for 34m.
I eagerly awaits the play Arsenal will buy. It will reveal if the manager knows what his team really needs.
I am yet to be fully convinced with the “grits and Steel” we have in midfield especially after T.Pathey injury .And our CF has not impreesed if pre season is anything to consider.
Talk Sport said we have agreed the personal terms with Abraham, but Transfer Checker said otherwise
I think Abraham will choose us to stay in London, if we match Roma’s offer. I heard about Abraham’s bad hold-up play from Chelsea fans on YouTube, so I prefer to stick with Lacazette until we sell him
for every 25 minutes he played against all big teams liver pool, TOT, ETC HE SCORED. Arsenal need goals.
so with him as A sub weshall be assured of at least a goal.
sell him and by the 4th game Arsenal fans will reject u as man
Under normal circumstances I would say sell Willock. Trouble is Partey is injured, and we are reliant on two players who should be gone….far away. Xhaka and Elneny. Unless we are surprised by a sudden signing of two real quality midfielders then we are relying on injury recovery from Partey and the magical elevation of the two stooges Xhaka and Elneny. Groundhog Day no???? I predict unless we sign a Goalkeeper, a Right Back (Max Aarons?), and a couple of mid-fielders, 8th-10th in the EPL. We are being pathetically managed. If we do buy the right players, then we can compete.
I don’t think it’s wise to keep Willock just because Partey starts the season injured. Also he’s turned 21 now so would take a full squad place, albeit as a home grown. Not sure a RB is top of the priorities and as Aarons wont be cheap I cant see that happening.
Of course nobody KNOWS how a player will develop, but by that yardstick we would never release any academy players!
For me he has never looked like he will become a top quality player so £20m is a great price.
If he turns out like Iwobi, then its good business.
If he turns out like Martinez, well..
Lets see if MA and Edu have done their homework.
Deals such as Martinez, Willian and Runarsson dont paint a good picture on theie competence.
There’s only 1 Iwobi 😂
When I read the headline Ox and Walcott came to mine and then I saw you mentioned them within the article. I read that Liverpool wants rid of Ox. AFC should have gotten rid of these two players ages ago..I agree with your assessment of Willock..
if price is 20mill as first reported then no good. If 25mill+, then well done. We have to think long and hard about the next players we buy now. Will they end up like Torreira/Guendouzi/Kolasinac/Mustafi/, or will they actually be worthwhile transfers and fight for the club. The signs and attitude I see from some of our targets like Odegaard and Aouar, I’m not so sure. I quickly see us them becoming deadwood and a lot blame being thrown around afterwards.
top class article dan smith. well written and very passionate which makes it all the more readable.i think this is very good business from arsenal, i have never rated joe as one of our outstanding players. he was thhere, in the background, but, we need players to stand up and be counted, joe was never counted.
Goodbye !
Your name/comments really tickle me 👍
When Willock was with the U23’s it was clear that one of his talents was goal-scoring so for me what he did at Newcastle was nothing new to me and even then when he’s played for Arsenal he’s shown that in his good games he can find the spaces that enable him to score.You saying he’s not good enough for a top team doesn’t mean he won’t develop to be good enough for a top team. For me when I look at a youngster apart from what they do on the ball it is their end product that will separate them from others in the long run. Of course end product doesn’t necessarily mean goals and assist but I’m sure you get the gist. What I’d advice is to not make simplistic arguments devoid of context. For some players its obvious they don’t have talent but for some it’s like they haven’t peaked at a level where you can make a proper judgement.
Off you pop willcock.
Decent enough player but not seeing anything world beating in him. We already have our quota of average players already.
We need a system of play that is progressive and understandable by those meant to be implementing it, players in positions they excel in or at the very least are comfortable in. Players that bleed for the badge and club vision to be No1 or at the very least earn some of the hugely inflated salaries they take home.
Instead we have bang average Xhaka on a new contract, a disinterested Kroenke and a Learner plate Manager who is over complicating/analysing everything.
Expect nothing different.
I agree, you said it right is he top 4 team quality. Let’s compare him to Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Charlie Gilmore, Saka and Smith Rowe and even Charlie Patino. Thwy just look technically far better and I don’t think Joe is anywhere near those boys tbh unfortunately. I think he will come good but he needs to work harder on the pitch, work on his creativity and be a bit nastier.
He isn’t what we need right now and that’s the important point. Capitalising on his value now is the correct call and throw in a sell on and buy back clause to give us the option. AMN has a chance now and for me can prove to be more effective than Elneny, let’s hope he takes it.
We need a new RB CDM and CAM and a striker. We need to give ourselves more tactical freedom and options as well as balance
I agree with your penultimate paragraph
This is apologetic to me.
Last summer when Emiliano left, some fans he saw him going to battle relegation. I said no then.
And here we go again, if he is not good enough for top 4 ambition of same old, same old Arsenal, I wonder why he shouldn’t be let go in peace.