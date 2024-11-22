At last Arsenal have had a non-destructive international break – Now we can kick on at last

This past international break was the kindest to us so we need to make it count against Forest.

In spite of the headline implying the contrary, we still didn’t get a helping hand from the just concluded set of international fixtures. We still lost a player due to a break that has caused us all sort of problems this season. We did see us lose Leandro Trossard to an injury while representing Belgium in the Nations League. While he got injured though, we will be happy to know that it was just a knock, this means that we have definitely fared better than the previous internationals where we saw a host of influential players getting injured while representing their various countries.

This will be the last international break until March of 2025, this means that we will have four months of non stop Premier League action, and the gooners can only hope that Arsenal utilise that period effectively to get well back in mix for the title but currently however, we’ll be hoping that the rest given to some our influential players during the last break will help us get back on track against Nottingham Forest.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice have all gotten much needed rest heading into the Forest game which means that regardless of the recent forced absences of White and potentially Trossard, we will still have a relatively strong squad to choose from. Also the return of Calafiori and Tomiyasu will give us a lift as well, especially when considering that we have lost White for potentially the rest of the year.

This should make a win at the weekend the least that should be expected from the Gunners. Forest will be no pushovers, especially when looking at some of their scalps this season but Arsenal can’t simply afford to mess up!

Will the Gunners make use of this fairly positive international break to return to winning ways?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…