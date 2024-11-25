At last – Arsenal keep their first clean sheet in 8 EPL games

Arsenal earned a comfortable three nil win against Nottingham Forest, thanks to a first half goal from Bukayo Saka and two second half goals from Thomas Partey and Ethan Nwaneri.

This ensured we broke a sequence of four games without a win in the League. If you told someone that the Gunners were without a win in the four previous games after this encounter, they would’ve been very surprised at the confident display they served up yesterday. We were at our free flowing best at times and the result could’ve even been more in our favour due to some of the good football we were playing. Along with the goal for Nwaneri, what would’ve been a cherry on top would’ve been the clean sheet.

The foundations to our recent title pushes has been our solid defence, this was especially the case last season where we ended that campaign with a whopping 18 cleansheets as well as a measly 0.8 goals conceded per game, both of those aforementioned stats were League high figures last season and a crucial reason for us staying in the title race till the very end.

This season however we have faltered, especially in recent games where the team hasn’t been at it’s collective best. Prior to the Forest game, our last clean sheet in the Premier League came away to Spurs in the middle of September. That is just not good enough if you want to challenge for the League, so I’m sure we will all be happy to see us finally keeping one against Forest.

Looking at the relatively easy fixtures coming ahead, we will be hoping the Gunners can keep more clean sheets so Daid Raya can compete for the Golden Glove again this season.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

