At last – Arsenal’s contract with Calafiori is set to signed when his holiday ends

Arsenal are on the brink of signing Bologna and Italy ace Riccardo Calafiori, a move that could significantly bolster their already formidable defense. Despite boasting the Premier League’s meanest defence last season, the Gunners are keen to add the versatile 22-year-old to their ranks.

Italian international Riccardo Calafiori has been a standout player, even in challenging times for his national team. Despite an own goal in Italy’s 1-0 loss against Spain during the group stages of Euro 2024, Calafiori impressed with his performance, shining brightly in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Luciano Spalletti’s Squadra Azzurra.

Juventus manager Thiago Motta had also shown interest in reuniting with Calafiori at the Allianz Stadium, following their successful season together at Bologna. However, Bologna, set to compete in the Champions League next season, were unwilling to sell one of their key players to a domestic rival.

Arsenal quickly capitalized on this, presenting Calafiori with an enticing sporting project and successfully agreeing on personal terms. The Gunners are expected to pay over €53 million for Calafiori, who is adept at playing both left centre-back and left-back. His addition would provide valuable competition for the starting role at left-back and offer cover for Gabriel Magalhaes at left centre-back.

⚡️ FLASH ZONE ⚽️ Accord verbal trouvé entre Arsenal et Bologne pour Riccardo Calafiori ! 🇮🇹💫 À moins d'un énorme retournement de situation, il va rejoindre Arsenal à la fin de ses vacances. https://t.co/U1ZIYhEa2I pic.twitter.com/gkTKqCdFgP — SPORTS ZONE (@SportsZone__) July 7, 2024

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently highlighted the progress of this transfer, noting that Calafiori has agreed to personal terms, which include a €4 million net salary on a five-year deal. Romano stated, “Calafiori wants Arsenal, after the agreement on personal terms. The club-to-club agreement with Bologna is still being negotiated, but it’s clear that Calafiori is keen on joining Arteta’s squad.” But now, according to a report from Sports Zone this Sunday, the North London club has reached an agreement with Bologna, and Calafiori is expected to seal his move once his holidays are over.

The acquisition of Calafiori would significantly enhance Arsenal’s defensive depth. His ability to play multiple defensive positions makes him a valuable asset for the team, providing flexibility and strength to a defense that was already the best in the Premier League last season.

As the transfer window progresses, it appears increasingly likely that Riccardo Calafiori’s move to Arsenal is imminent. The Gunners’ decisive actions and the player’s enthusiasm for the move suggest that it’s only a matter of time before this deal is finalized, potentially putting an end to Chelsea’s hopes of signing the Italian defender. For Arsenal fans, the signing of Calafiori could be a crucial step towards reinforcing their squad for the challenges of the upcoming season.

