Arsenal Opinion: At last Arteta’ss squad is full of potential leaders for a change

EFFECTIVE LEADERSHIP KEY TO OUR LATEST TITLE PUSHES.

Arsenal have found stability regarding our captaincy since the decision to make Martin Odegaard the permanent captain back in the summer of 2022, prior to that, disciplinary issues and untimely exits of our then captains was a regular theme, so regular in fact that we had Alexander Lacazette, Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka as confirmed captains in the span of three years, the latter two giving up the arm band in ridiculous fashion. The lack of stability in this department played its part in our inconsistencies and the dim period we suffered at the time. We lacked a leader capable of not just leading by example on the pitch with consistency but also making his voice heard when needed to. This doesn’t necessarily have to be one person given most elite teams have about half a dozen of said players.

It is by no coincidence, however, that an upturn in form coincided with making Odegaard our permanent captain, this is by means the only reason responsible for that however it played its part. In his debut season with the club Martin showed his capability of being captain one day, tirelessly applying pressure on opponents, barking out orders to teammates and constantly engaging with the fans were some the reasons why, it was a no brainier to make him our captain. He’s not the most vocal off the pitch but what earns the respect of his peers is his absolute commitment to the cause.

As mentioned previously, however, an elite club will always have a group of players who lead whether they’re wearing the arm band or not. In this current Arsenal squad we have a band of players with the adequate experience and charisma which has helped them lead from the front, players like Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, Ben White and Jorginho all possess this qualities, these key traits have been responsible for us being one of the best clubs in Europe over the past few seasons and has helped us greatly to fight for major honors rather than a top four race. We have not achieved our goals yet, like finally winning major silverware, but with the presence of these crop of players it will surely happen sooner rather than later.

DID I MISS ANY PLAYER FROM YHE LEADER GROUP?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

