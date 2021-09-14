At last Arteta shows he can be ruthless over Leno situation

Mikel Arteta may have finally got the competition he wanted regarding Arsenal’s goalkeeping position.
After Ramsdale kept a clean sheet in his Arsenal League debut, his manager refused to acknowledge who was his number 1.
The hope is having a rival for his spot will bring out the best in Leno with the team being the long-term beneficiaries.
This was what our boss wanted after he won the FA Cup but instead Martinez gave him an ultimatum.
It’s easy to be wise after the event and say we should have given the Argentine guarantees, but in reality, no top coach makes such promises.
That left us with Leno who, due to an injury or the realisation that his employers were considering someone else for his job (or both), confidence has never been quite the same.
I never rated the German like some other gooners who would describe him as one of the best GK in the country. In reality he was making too many errors that were leading to goals.
At first this was blamed on Emery whose tactics saw the 29-year-old face 20-30 shots per game.
Under a new regime though he has continued to make mistakes to be the person to take us back to our previous level. His gaffes led to Chelsea, Everton, Leicester and Burnley all winning at the Emirates.
His kicking cost us goals in Vienna and at Turf Moor.
In drubbings at Anfield and the Etihad he was beaten at his near post.
This season already he’s conceded at Brentford from a throw-in and could have done better for Man City’s first goal.
To me his biggest gaffe remains Olympiakos when he was in possession with seconds remaining as we defended an aggregate lead. Instead of kicking the ball up the pitch he panicked and conceded a corner. That was the moment I knew he didn’t have the mentality to play for us.
The moment he played a game with huge pressure, he melted.
All of this in the knowledge that he couldn’t be dropped, because Runnarson was not prepared for this stage (which someone should have lost their job over).
Maybe Leno will be better because of Ramsdale’s arrival? Maybe he will focus more now he knows he has to fight for his place.
You sense though that Ramsdale has the baton and would have to do something wrong first for Leno to be ahead of him.
23m (rising to 30 million) is a lot to pay for someone to sit on your bench.
It’s more likely that Arsenal are preparing for life after Leno which for once shows organisation from the club.
Most reports suggest contract negotiations have not begun, but only because the player has indicated he would like a move.
It’s believed Inter Milan’s interest has turned his head, but this current version of Leno wouldn’t be good enough for the Champions of Italy.
I like for once Arsenal have shown some ruthlessness, and let’s hope it’s a sign of things to come.
For years we have been dictated to by average talent.
Leno isn’t a player we should be begging to stay.
He’s not a player we should be paying over the odds to entice him into a new deal.
With 2 years left on his contract, we have taken control. We haven’t let him run down his contract and then worry about a replacement. We got a target that clearly the club has been scouting for a while and now Leno has a choice.
Improve to get back into the team to put himself in the shop window ,or sit in the dugout and drop further down the pecking order for Germany, with a World Cup just over a year away.
Arteta promised on his first day that anyone who doesn’t want to share his values can leave. Leno needs Arsenal more than Arsenal needs Leno.
To be a big club you think like a big club. A big club doesn’t worry about an average keeper wanting to move.
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan
I still think we should sack Arteta but with that being said there’s no denying that Leno has been one of Arteta biggest problem, after Martinez won both the fa and community shield for us I said it that we won’t win any trophy with Leno has our first choice keeper because Martinez showed us what a complete keeper should look like, the same Martinez won Copa America with Argentina a trophy they haven’t won in 16years, it’s not coincidence. But with that being said, I love it that the club realized they made a big mistake by selling the better keeper and now they’ve tried to make amends, so let’s wait and see if Ramsdale is the answer.
Bro how do you constantly label it a mistake by Arsenal when even Martinez himself countless times came out saying he pushed for it and pushed to leave. He wanted out, I mean we talk about letting players who don’t want to be here go, but it’s a mistake when the club let’s go a GK who insisted he wanted to leave and refused to offer.
It’s the fact that people still blame the club and manager that is still baffling.
All the manager ever came out to say was he wanted both GK because the competition will bring the best out of both and it will be best for the team, thavis what the manager is still trying to do now with Ramsdale and Leno.
So how can it still be the club you guys blame?
@kev mentioned about Leno’s errors at Leverkusen before he joined us. I don’t know whether this is true or not, because I’ve never watched Leverkusen games
I wished we bought a bigger GK in the mold of Seaman, such as Donnarumma and Martinez, instead of Leno and Ramsdale. But I think Leno can still be our number one GK, if we can reduce the pressure on our defense
The unnecessary pressure usually comes from our excessive backpasses, due to our inability to keep the ball in the opposition’s area. This can be fixed by getting a better CF or using a strong CAM to do it
The article fails to mention the innumerable number of times Lenno kept us in the game due to his magnificent saves. Arsenal as a club cannot be blackmailed by Martinez and he had to fight with Lenno for the no.1 spot which he did not and so had to leave. As for Ramsdale, he did keep a clean sheet but the real tests still await and one cannot draw conclusions from one game. I would still rate Lenno as our no.1 and hopefully he will cut down on his errors but one should also remember that more shots are taken at our goal due to an ineffective defence and the lack of strong resilient DM. Also the pressing from our forwards is lacking which results in more pressure on our defence. Everything cannot be blamed on the GK although I agree that Lenno must certainly cut down on his errors. We should remember he was selected for Germany for the Euros and it is no small matter to be selected to the German national team.
All I want to know is why Lacazette isn’t starting.
He’s leaving