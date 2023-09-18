At last, Arteta shows his ruthlessness with Arsenal’s squad rotation

Mikel Arteta was eager to rely on his players’ versatility, dedication, and quality for Arsenal to mount a successful title defence this time around.
Aside from our new keeper David Raya, he made sure to bring in flexible players like Jurrien Timber (who is currently out with a long-term injury), Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice to help him implement squad rotation.
He planned to have healthy competition in his squad, play players who are at the peak of their game, and bench those who are struggling in order to get the most out of his team, while keeping his players fresh.
We didn’t see the Spaniard’s ruthlessness in the first four games of the season. However, in Arsenal’s 1-0 triumph over Everton at Goodison Park yesterday, we saw Arteta’s brutal side. He benched struggling Kai Havertz for Fabio Vieira, who had provided a spark every time he came in as a substitute; he also unexpectedly benched Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya.
This squad change worked, and it must have given the Arsenal boss every indication that he needs to be willing to make such brave calls.
After the win over Everton, Arsenal’s first at Goodison Park since 2017, Arteta was asked about his squad selection, and one of the things he said was that none of his players should be convinced they are guaranteed to start week in and week out, as he doesn’t guarantee any player a spot in his starting 11. Every player will have to demonstrate to him in each training session that he needs to play.
“No one is guaranteed a spot. I don’t have a guaranteed spot,” the boss said on Arsenal.com of the tough standards to make it to his starting 11 after the victory over Everton on Sunday.
“You are here to perform at the highest level and to contribute with our best capacity to win games, and that’s what we have to do. It’s not different for anybody, and we set ourselves those standards. Whatever happens externally, it’s never going to be bigger than that. That’s the end that we have.”
For those who were asking for the ruthless Arteta to be unleashed, are you happy now?
Arteta mentioned he will rotate a lot and all players must be ready for it. I believe it’d be similar to Man City’s system
He didn’t use Havert’s physicality, so it made sense to play Vieira or Trossard in Xhaka’s position
Harvetz played well in the ten minutes , he actually won possession four five times . Overall the game was well managed and a well deserved 3points. None emphatic, but we’ll slowly get there, if it starts with the spuds the better.
My belief was that last season Arteta didn’t think he had good enough players to rotate for what he wanted to do. I’m not saying this was right as many will look at those benched and wonder why they didn’t get a chance. This year, Arteta appears more confident
I also think that Arteta is ruthless- which I am all for if he is to succeed and for Arsenal to do likewise.
Im looking at a manager who has been given the necessary rope (hopefully not to hang himself with) to change the philosophy at the club and to have shown enough to the bosses that he has got the character to be a top talent. Some may say that he is copying Guardiola but he’s bright in his own right imo.
Looking at what Poch and Ten Hag are having to deal with then it’s a little easier to see why getting back to former glory isn’t easy and no player is above the club
Arteta himself admitted he was not brave enough to rotate his squad last yr and admitted himself being in learning phase. Now the question is will he be able to rotate any of Saka, Saliba, odegard, or Rice? To keep the squad fresh he should be able to rotate players with most game time and heaviest fatigue . Havertz, nketiah, zinko etc never played 90 mins and down the list in term of exertion. So can he do rotation of more important players on consistent basis and keep them fresh and healthy? And can he maintain similar level of performance and points tally with such rotation?
I think the last line and question is rather an insult to many of us and was unnecessary, Darren.
It could, at the very least have been phrased in more adult tone. My own view is, that like all other top level managers, MA has always been ruthless,in th sense of putting team success above and before the hopes of ANY individual player, no matter whom.
Otherwise he , like other manangers, would not be fit to be a top level manager.
We fans , frankly, have little idea of what REALLY goes on inside the club and are essentially just wildly guessing , most of the time.
Sometime we will be lucky fans and guess right , but very often we will be wildly inaccurate.
REALITY!
He kept the same team when we had one game a week and is rotating how we have two games a week – it ain’t rocket science.
Rotation is NOT ruthless….it is intelligent. Arsenal players could have up to 60 games this season and that doesn’t include internationals. Arteta is being sensible, intelligent and even compassionate. Players are finite human beings. He is being a good manager.
I’m nit5sure we can say that MA is a top level manager yet, as he hasn’t won anything with his own players as yet, unlike Pep, Klopp, Mourinho, Wenger and Ferguson.
Their ruthlessness was just accepted as part of the job and, to be honest, two changes doesn’t equate to the night if the long knives.
But, if we finally see the likes of ESR and Kiwior getting some playing time, well done I say.