Arsenal fans rejoice – At last FIFA are trialling an actual improvement to VAR

How many times have Arsenal fans had extensive discussions about the sheer bloody-mindedness of VAR decisions, and their unaccountability to the fans and the managers that are absolutely certain they have made grave errors?
There have hundreds of arguments for and against VAR since it was first introduced, but although it seems to work fairly well all over Europe, we can’t seem to get to grips with it in the Premier League, with irrational decisions seeming to pop up every single week.
But now there is a little hope of improvement on the horizon with a campaign led by the FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina. (Remember the bald Italian referee – definitely one of the best officials I have ever seen)
Anyway they have decided to get VAR callouts properly communicated to fans and officials during the game, with a reason for the stoppage.
FIFA reported: At its Annual Business Meeting held at Wembley Stadium in London on 18 January 2023, The IFAB followed up on the recommendations made by its Football and Technical Advisory Panels in October 2022. It agreed that referees’ live communication of video assistant referee (VAR) related decisions to the public – both in the stadium and via broadcasters – would be trialled for 12 months in international competitions, and that it would initially be rolled out at the FIFA Club World Cup™ in Morocco, which began on 1 February.
That Club World Cup (with Real Madrid involved) competition has now begun, and depending on the trial findings, it is expected be trialled again at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia later this year, and if successful, the big test will come at the FIFA Womens World Cup to be held this summer in Australia and New Zealand.
Collina seems to be keen on the idea, telling the official FIFA website: “We decided to have this trial because we received some requests to make the decision taken by the referee after a VAR intervention more understandable for all the football stakeholders, namely the spectators at the stadium, or in front of the television” he explained.
“As language could be one of the issues, we thought this FIFA Club World Cup would be perfect because it’s a multi-language competition, with teams and, of course, spectators involved coming from all six of the different continents.”
“I have to say that there are other experiences in other sports, namely the NFL in American football, who have been doing this for quite a long time. It seems that the referees are pretty comfortable with this” continued Collina.
“In football, language could be a problem, particularly when you have to make this announcement in a language which is not your mother tongue. This may not be that easy. But as the announcement will be quite concise, I’m very confident that the referees will feel comfortable with this.”
Well, I personally think this will be a massive improvement if we can get VAR interventions to be communicated to us in real time, rather than fans just sitting there fuming!
What is your opinion on this idea?
Admin Pat
It seems, at first sight, a slight improvementonly, on what I have always regarded as an abomination which is ruining our enjoyment of the game , meaning VAT itself, the very concept in fact.
But in practise, Iif I understand the proposal properly, it will simply enrage fans all the more as they will see in verbal action the many totaly wrong reasons given for what are often subjective calls, but with two refs not one making the ultimate mistake. How this TRULY improves an already disastrous mistake, the actiual whole process of VAR with it s ludicrous mistakes, is a mystery to me.
Fans in general, wil accept that pitch refs, being human, will make a mistake every so often. But when a second ref with all tth “benefits ” of constant slow motion replays STILL GETS IT WRONG, no wonder ordinary decent, salt of the earth fans get outraged that even with such technical aids, refs STILL GET IT WRONG.
And that is not even mentioning the long time it takes, the ruination of proper celebration for a goals that can be chalked offseveral mitutes later. Plus the dreadful underminingof authority, before countless millions of global TV viewers, of the actual pitch ref.
This proposal is a sham. What they should do is ABOLISH VAR COMPLETELY, at least until it works so very fast that , like goal like technology,that it can be given by the pitch ref directly with no delay.
Its like putting a plaster on a cancer instead of cutting it outcompletely.
I LOATHE THE CONCEPT AND INTRODUCTION OF VAR AND PASSIONATELY WISH IT DEAD!, At least until its instant and from ONE ref only , the actual MATCH ref, with no delay at all.
Until then, ban it completely, I say!!
Do we have the same heads? Well I don’t know. But your words are just like mine. Been thinking the same way over and over again that it hurts. It’s like caveman’s time.
They should sync it with the rhythm of play
We’ve only received 1 penalty whole season.
What do people think could be the reason? Inept refs? Not enough action inside the box?
Fulham has received 7 and Liverpool 0.
Some simple rule changes can make VAR more acceptable to officials ,players and fans, but I’m afraid logic seems to have escaped those in authoritative positions in European and World football.I am afraid VAR has become the innocent victim of fans, when rule changes are needed to aid referees who also bear the brunt of fans frustrations.Four simple changes would alleviate problems which have arisen since the introduction of VAR.Firstly,a stopclock should be introduced and operated just as it has done very successfully in both codes of Rugby.The stopclock would be controlled by a third party who would ensure it did not run during injuries, substitutions etc.Secondly, the absurd handball rule, which imo is ruining the game, should be restricted to intentional handling only.Thirdly,in order to go some way to protecting goalkeepers, and eliminating, shirt pulling, opposition players should not be permitted to enter the 6yard box until the ball is kicked at corners and set pieces.Lastly,VAR decisions concerning the offside rule, should be based on the position of the players feet, not their knees, backside or elbows.After all the game we all love is about kicking a ball with your feet.I’m pretty sure my observations will fall on rest ears and I doubt if the VAR trial suggested will bring about a sudden Paul on the road to Damascus change for the good.
Grandad. Oh how great to read some plain common sense for once. As we are seemingly stuck with the ghastly concept of long winded Stockley Part reviews- and I would certainly ban VAR altogether if I had the power – then your suggestions are plain common sense.
I would also make all throw ins, freekicks instead. If I have to watch Ben White, especially, hold that damned ball any longer, I will go mad! I could grow a beard in the time it takes him to throw it.
You are SO CORRECT about the farce that handball has become, ever since they changed from hand to ball, to ball to hand, in an idiotic change. I also love your no bodies in the six yard box til a corner is taken idea.
Better still would be a new twelve yard line used for that idea only, OR even the whole existing penalty area which would certainly open up play and stop the stupid “wrestling” that goes on all during every corner.
Any improvement is always welcome
Paul on the road to Damascus change for the good, I like this.
The off side rule should go like this, once a part of opposing team members are in line the decision should be onside.
Once the ball hit the hand in the box a penalty should be awarded too much grey area on penalties.
Those are two of the most contentious decisions affecting the game all day long