At last we have an Arsenal player that doesn’t insult Emery

Unai Emery parted ways with Arsenal after an amazing drop in confidence and form when the players looked totally confused by what the Spaniard wanted from them on the pitch. Since then Emery has made the mistake of talking candidly about his time as Arsenal boss, which seems to have created a backlash from players and fans alike.

Bernd Leno and Shkodran Mustafi were just a couple of the Arsenal players that made their feelings known about the state of the dressing room under the Spaniard, but now David Luiz has refused to put the boot into the man that brought him to the Emirates, saying that he was only trying to stick to his ‘vision’ of the team.

Luiz said in the Standard: “I think Unai is a great coach, a great person.

“The things didn’t work very well, especially the results, and it’s normal to try to find some answers with his vision.

“I don’t judge nobody. I still have a lot of admiration for him and I think it’s not intelligent from my point of view if I say something.

“I think he was a great, great guy, a great coach. In football we need the results, if the results aren’t coming everybody is going to try to find why and everybody has his vision.

“I think he has his vision and we have to accept that in a nice way and in a humble way.”