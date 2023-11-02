At least Arteta now knows which Arsenal players don’t have the winning mentality

Arsenal’s expensive backups were useless by Dan Smith
My best mate supports Liverpool. While watching his team win at the Vitality, he glanced at score updates from the London Stadium.
He messaged, “What’s going on? Weak team?”
I could have responded yes.
To a casual viewer, not familiar with Arsenal’s affairs, it was true we had made serious changes from the weekend.
Declan Rice, Odegaard, Saliba, Saka, Martinelli are all talent who started on the bench last night who will most likely start at Saint James Park.
Yet I didn’t feel comfortable using that narrative. I was embarrassed to do so.
Our midfield three cost over 100 million! How is that weak?
2 of our attackers are being paid 100,000 pounds a week!
What I sent back to my friend was “it depends on how much you rate our mentality”.
Because when you think of Havertz, Vieira, Nketiah, Nelson, etc, you don’t think of strong characters with personalities. All need direction, leadership. All go missing without it.
Wednesday was an opportunity for those players to make an impression. When you view the tie from that viewpoint it’s quite shocking how bad we were.
Mikel Arteta talks about his “non-negotiable principles’ but if that’s true (and they are not always) then some of these players will struggle to start another game this season.
This isn’t me being wise after the event.
For years I wrote about Nelson and Nketiah playing like competition winners, grateful to be on this stage rather than believing they belong at this level.
Shame on every Gooner who’s allowed, without reproach, average players to be paid such a salary for such limited body of work.
Damn those in our fanbase who have never questioned the attitude of a player that is content with a few starts in the League Cup each season.
Nelson scores one long range strike, Vieira has a decent cameo against Fulham, Eddie gets a hattrick against a newly promoted side …. individuals earning fortunes for doing the bare minimum.
Odegaard showed in just over 10 mins the difference to his peers who for 80 mins had passed the ball sideways.
Our captain had more shots on target in 15 minutes then the entire team managed in 80 mins.
A stat that you might dismiss at first glance, but sums up the difference in our skipper’s mindset.
The Norwegian had the bravery to demand possession, wasn’t afraid to try something different, refused to play the safe pass out of a fear of getting something wrong.
Can you say the same about the majority who started against the Hammers?
If there’s one positive from our 3-1 defeat, it’s finally it should make up our manager’s mind that the badge is too big for some of our players.
Dan
After Arsenal first eleven, its down to pure bones, Hope Arsenal chooses Marina Granoskaia as Managing director to stream line the operation.
Am not pleased with the manner of how players are acquired at Arsenal.
I still have a high hope for most of them, because they became super-subs in some games. If Arteta could improve the old Xhaka, let alone our under-25 players
Bring on DiZerbi and his recruiting team and Arsenal gets to be a dynasty!!!!
And the plus is that we can play winning and entertaining football
My stream went down shortly before half time and I couldn’t be bothered to try to get it back, so can’t comment on the second half, but thought Nelson was our best forward, albeit from a pretty poor other two. He actually looked as though he wanted to win and carried the ball well, and put it into some dangerous positions. It had me thinking that he could be a decent enough stand in for Saka, although he faded a bit towards half time, but perhaps out of frustration of his team mates performances.
I agree with you Jax.I thought Nelson and Kwior did very well considering their limited game time this season.The criticism of Havertz and Vieira is totally justified but I note Zinchenko and Gabriel seem to have escaped the wrath of certain regulars on JA despite poor displays .Last week I highlighted the need for Gabriel to command the near post area at corner kicks as he is excellent in the air.However it was White who emerged in that area with disastrous results .This is the 4th goal we have conceded in the front post area this season, yet Arteta and his support team seem oblivious to the problem.Their failure to move for the very impressive Kudus from Ajax is yet another frustration as I am sure he will do very well in the Premier League.Quick, agressive, skilful with an eye for goal ,he would have been a very good recruit.
Your thoughts on what players are earning at our club Dan, made ne think about our noisy neighbours, so I checked how many of their squad was earning more than the reported £100k a week that Eddie is getting…… Just five players earn more than him!!
I don’t believe you can judge ANY of the players on last night’s game though.
For instance, White had a really poor game, but that was probably his worst this season.
Same goes for Trossard… in fact most of the starting eleven would come under the banner of their worst game to date.
I believe we will see EXACTLY what kind of manager Mikel Arteta is, when he selects his team to play Newcastle and how those players perform should tell us who is up to wearing the shirt!!
There should be an immediate response, a do or die attitude and taking the game to them.
Let’s wait and see.
Spot on
What I have been saying for years about Nketiah and Nelson
Havertz has had 3 years in prem and been underperforming consistently. His signing was bizarre, another Willian! Elneny would do more!
Vieira is weak physically and mentally, totally unsuitable for teh PL.
This squad still has a long way to go and it will be a struggle for top 4 this season
It all starts with Saliba, he is not just a great individual, he brings so much more to the team. He takes the pressure off and releases the holding midfielder, he covers for White and Gabriel he is critical to the platform of the team and our back line is so average without him. Of course there were many other things wrong with the performance last night, but essentially our team without Saka, Rice, Saliba, Partey and Martinelli is plain average. Certain players make good subs such as Jorghino, Nelson, Nketiah, Kiwior, and even Havertz, but they are not good enough otherwise. We got what we deserved last night, no quibble.