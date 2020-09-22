At least eight Arsenal players set to miss Leicester City game

Arsenal will take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow and will look to continue their fine start to the season.

The Gunners have won two of two league games so far, but their opponent has also made a fine start to the season, winning both their league games as well.

Arsenal won the FA Cup last season and they added the Community Shield at the start of this season.

Winning the Carabao Cup will keep the winning feeling with them and Mikel Arteta will need all the fit players he can get, here is the latest injury update from the Emirates courtesy of Arsenal.com.

Emile Smith Rowe injured his right shoulder and the teenage star is set to get back to training in 10 days.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos injured his right calf, but he is close to a return to full training and the club website says he will be back this week.

Kieran Tierney missed Arsenal 2-1 win over West Ham because of an injury during the warm up. He will not play against Leicester City but he will be back in full training this week.

Cedric Soares will not be available for the game against the Foxes as a precaution because of a tight calf, but he should be back soon afterwards.

Other long-term injury absentees and their proposed return dates are:

Calum Chambers (December 29), Pablo Mari (end of September), Gabriel Martinelli (end of the calendar year), Shkodran Mustafi (October)