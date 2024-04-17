Arsenal News Latest News

At least Granit Xhaka still hasn’t given up on Arsenal winning the EPL title

Some Arsenal fans have already given up hope that their club will win the league. They look at the reality that Arteta and the lads must beat Wolves, Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Everton, and hope City drop points when they face Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Fulham, Spurs, or Wolves, and they believe there is a lot of uncertainty in their route to league success.

If you’re one of those Arsenal fans who has given up hope of winning the league, you should listen to Granit Xhaka.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen, has claimed that he still follows Arsenal and keeps in touch with his old teammates. He is hopeful that the Gunners can still win the league title, despite their 2-0 setback to Aston Villa last weekend, which left them second and two points behind Manchester City.

Xhaka told Oma Sports: “They lost 2-0 to Aston Villa, but still very close to everything.

“They know I’m still in contact with many teammates with the club.

“I wish them luck, and hopefully they can do it this year because last year was very close. Hopefully they can do it this year.”

Xhaka was a member of Arsenal who failed to win the league last year, despite leading for almost 248 days. He just won the German league with Bayer Leverkusen, with five league games remaining. I hope all Gunners share his belief that Arsenal can still win the league; with six games left, everything is still up for grabs.

  1. GX.
    Respect to the man. Once a Gunner always a Gunner. Hope he is right. Every team that wins needs a little luck along the way.

