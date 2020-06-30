At least one former player turned pundit is defending Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi has come under fire in recent weeks following his antics against Brighton.

The Frenchman taunted the Brighton players about how much they earned compared to him during the game and this didn’t impress Mikel Arteta who punished the former PSG trainee by not naming him in any of his last two starting XI.

The midfielder’s future at the Emirates is now a major doubt with reports claiming that he has asked to leave the Emirates (The Metro).

Arsenal, however, turned down the request and made it clear to him that he was still a part of their team heading into the future.

Jamie Redknapp has, however, leapt to the defence of the 21-year-old by claiming that he isn’t the first player to talk down to their opponents.

The Englishman admitted that he has also done that during his playing days and urged that Guendouzi isn’t judged by that but by the football that he plays.

He wrote in the Daily Mail: “Matteo Guendouzi did not make the Arsenal squad again yesterday, but I refuse to hammer the 21-year-old for his trash-talking against Brighton.

“He apparently brought up money with Neal Maupay. It’s crass, it’s unkind, but it happens. It’s happened since day dot in football and it will always happen.

“I’ve made comments, too. ‘Who are you? Turn around and show me your name because I’ve not got a clue who you are.’

“It’s all said in the heat of the moment. A player says something he later regrets.

“So to slaughter Guendouzi for sledging, to borrow the cricket term, is unfair.

“He is not the first to do it, he won’t be the last. I’d rather focus on his performances. If you want to act like a big player, play like one. Let’s hope being dropped by Mikel Arteta comes as a reality check and he learns from it.”