At least one Pundit predicts Arsenal to beat Leicester City

Despite Arsenal’s recent poor run of form, Dimitar Berbatov has backed them to beat Leicester City.

Both teams will meet in the Premier League later today and both have European ambitions.

The Foxes are inside the top four and look likely to earn a spot there after beating the likes of Liverpool recently.

Arsenal has struggled with inconsistency and they come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in their last league game.

While the Gunners beat Benfica 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday, Leicester was eliminated at home by Slavia Prague.

They will now look to return to form against the Gunners, but Berbatov has been impressed by the job that Mikel Arteta is doing and he thinks the Spaniard can manage his team to earn a win in this match.

Not many pundits are predicting an Arsenal win, Mark Lawrenson and Michael Owen have both gone with the Foxes to win but Berbatov clearly sees it differently.

Berbatov said as quoted in the Mirror: “An interesting game. I think I will surprise everyone and go with Arsenal because I still think Arteta is doing a good job with the team.

“I am a bit worried about Aubameyang’s form but they have enough quality for the away win.”