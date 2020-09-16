At least one top team almost stopped Aubameyang from staying at Arsenal

Sky Sports claims that Barcelona made a significant offer to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before he signed a new contract extension at Arsenal.

The Gabon striker and Arsenal captain has just extended his stay at the Emirates for three more years.

He was into the final year of his previous deal and the Gunners were struggling to get him on a new one.

He failed to offer assurances and entered a rich run of form. He scored four times in two games as Arsenal beat Manchester City and Chelsea to win the FA Cup in August.

He scored again as the Gunners beat Liverpool in the Community Shield later that month.

After scoring 22 league goals for Arsenal in the Premier League last season, he has opened his league account already with a goal against Fulham last weekend.

He eventually signed the contract this week to the delight and relief of those associated with the club, but he might have moved.

Barcelona have been pursuing a move for the striker for quite a while and they tried to get him before he extended his deal, but he committed his future to the Gunners.

The report also added that Inter Milan was interested in signing him as well.