At least there is one Man City player that praised Arsenal after hard-fought Etihad draw

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Manchester City in a match that had everyone talking about how Arsenal controlled themselves after going down to ten men due to Leandro Trossard’s red card. To avoid losing that game, the Gunners chose to park the bus, defending deep and leaving the Cityzens no room to breathe.

The Gunners’ ability to neutralise any threat irritated Manchester City players, and they couldn’t help but share their frustration in the media, speaking ill of Arsenal and even claiming that our Gunners practice ‘dark arts’, demonstrating their lack of gamesmanship.

Among all the harsh comments made against Arsenal by Manchester City players, Ilkay Gundogan was the only one who responded calmly. Following the 2-2 tie with Arsenal, the former German international showed the most mature reaction of anyone associated with Guardiola’s side

He admitted in the Mirror: “It was a very emotional game between the players, the fans. Obviously, it’s a tough opponent and a tough game to play. They made it tough for us and tried everything to get something out of here.

“We have to give them credit for the way they defended. We could have done better in the second half – find better solutions and be a bit more patient, we were lacking that.

“After the red card, they defended around the box, which is normal,” said Gundogan. “They did it well and they were aggressive. It was tough to attack them and find solutions.”

Most critics of Arsenal’s performance against City overlook that they had no choice but to play the way they did. It would have been ludicrous for 10-man Arsenal to go all out against Manchester City with a 2-1 advantage to protect. Sometimes things don’t go your way, and this is something that some Manchester City players should learn. Gundogan is a wise man; his teammates should learn a thing or two from him.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…