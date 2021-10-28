At least this ex-Gunner agrees with Arsenal on their decision on impressive loanees

Kevin Campbell agrees with Arsenal that Konstantinos Mavropanos and Matteo Guendouzi should be sold.

Both players are currently on loan at Stuttgart and Olympique Marseille and have been in fine form.

Some Arsenal fans might think it is best to get them back and reintegrate them into the squad at the Emirates.

However, the Gunners secured agreements that would see them join both clubs permanently for a fee at the end of this season, and the respective clubs would certainly take those agreements up.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell believes it is time for the club to cut ties with both players, so the permanent deals are the right steps for the club.

Speaking on their potential permanent transfers, Campbell said to Football Insider: “At the end of the day, it is what it is.

“Holding onto these players for another season to try and get more money is not right. You could scupper their future. I don’t think that is where Arsenal are at right now.

“They could have chosen not to include these clauses but then perhaps you don’t get the deals done.

“Listen, they are playing well. Good luck to them. I wish them well and may they have a great future.

“Arsenal are going in a different direction. Let’s be honest, Mavropanos is not a [William] Saliba, he is not a Ben White, he is not a Gabriel. Unfortunately, there has to be some slippage.”

In their absence, Arsenal has done admirably well and it is best to continue on the path we have chosen.

Guendouzi would likely upset the peace and togetherness in the current Arsenal dressing room because of his hot-head, while Mavropanos would likely not want to remain on the bench at the Emirates, especially in a reserve capacity.