At least Thomas Partey has managed to stay clear of injury so far

If not a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, Thomas Partey is certainly chasing a big move next summer.
Partey’s contract with Arsenal expires next summer, and over the past few months, there have been numerous suggestions that he is nearing the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium.
Not fazed by the thought he could be on his last dance as a Gunner, the Ghana international has been delivering quality performances in Arteta’s engine room.
Interestingly, since returning from injury:
Played: 9
Won: 8
Drew: 1
Surely Partey has been key to our Gunners staying unbeaten.
He really stepped up in Declan Rice’s and Martin Odegaard’s absence against Spurs to see the Gunners pick up a 1-0 North London derby win. He made sure the Arsenal midfield still worked to repel anything Spurs threw at them.
Partey has played a crucial role in disrupting the opposition’s play and facilitating swift transitions for our team. His line-breaking passes and swift ball progression have proven to be lethal.
The Ghana international is an essential player, provided he can maintain his fitness. Once fit, he becomes quite influential. It remains to be seen whether his resurgence will secure him a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.
Jack Anderson
A genuine world class player, my hope is for Partey to win the premier league or champion league if not both with Arsenal before he moves on.
I’ve been disappointed with his performances this season. Imo, Sunday was his worst game for us, gave away the ball far too many times. Hopefully he can up his game.
Partey, when fit, is a fantastic player for Arsenal and essentially a match winner. Hopefully, he has a injury free season and gets a new contract.
If Partey has a good season I would not be surprised if he was offered a 1 year Jorghino l7ke extension to provide cover.
I don’t see us getting 2 midfielders in the Summer to replace Partey and Jorghino. .
More likely Nwanarei with a larger role,, and 1 new midfielder to rotate with Rice and Merino.
Of course I could be wrong, but Arteta likes an experienced veteran as deep cover; we had Elneny, now Jorghino, and maybe Partey next year.
Let’s hope the article’s headline isn’t the kiss of death as far as Partey’s good run of fitness is concerned!
When he’s fit, he’s good and I don’t think that there’s much doubt about that. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal didn’t renew his contract in the summer mainly because of lingering fitness doubts and the fact he’ll be 32 then. We’ll see.