At least Thomas Partey has managed to stay clear of injury so far

If not a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, Thomas Partey is certainly chasing a big move next summer.

Partey’s contract with Arsenal expires next summer, and over the past few months, there have been numerous suggestions that he is nearing the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Not fazed by the thought he could be on his last dance as a Gunner, the Ghana international has been delivering quality performances in Arteta’s engine room.

Interestingly, since returning from injury:

Played: 9

Won: 8

Drew: 1

Surely Partey has been key to our Gunners staying unbeaten.

He really stepped up in Declan Rice’s and Martin Odegaard’s absence against Spurs to see the Gunners pick up a 1-0 North London derby win. He made sure the Arsenal midfield still worked to repel anything Spurs threw at them.

Partey has played a crucial role in disrupting the opposition’s play and facilitating swift transitions for our team. His line-breaking passes and swift ball progression have proven to be lethal.

The Ghana international is an essential player, provided he can maintain his fitness. Once fit, he becomes quite influential. It remains to be seen whether his resurgence will secure him a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…