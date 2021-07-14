Arsenal boosted as unwanted star in talks with ‘at least three different clubs’

Hector Bellerin is claimed by Ian McGarry to be in talks with a number of clubs as he nears a move away from Arsenal this summer.

The Spaniard joined the club from Barcelona’s youth academy a decade ago, and worked his way up through the ranks into the first-team, taking his chance with both hands when called up to cover for injured trio Nacho Monreal, Calum Chambers and Mathieu Debuchy in 2014.

The right-back didn’t give up his role when his rivals returned from injury after a number of impressive displays, and in only his second season with the club, was selected for the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Bellerin’s progress was hampered by a number of injuries over the years however, and while he appears in better shape to stay injury-free in recent seasons, his performances are no longer as impressive as they have been.

Arsenal are now claimed to be looking to cash-in on the 26 year-old, and while there is little solid rumours linking him with a move, transfer specialist McGarry claims his sources have told him that he is speaking with three or more sides over a move.

“It is our information that Bellerin and his representatives are in talks with at least three different clubs, with regards to a transfer this summer,” McGarry told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“We’ve also been told by very senior sources at Arsenal that Bellerin is one of the payers they believe they can cash in on in terms of their financial difficulties and their ability to purchase new players.”

Do Arsenal have enough cover in the squad at present to not replace Bellerin this summer, or would we have to bring in a new option this summer?

Patrick