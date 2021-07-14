Arsenal boosted as unwanted star in talks with ‘at least three different clubs’

Hector Bellerin is claimed by Ian McGarry to be in talks with a number of clubs as he nears a move away from Arsenal this summer.
The Spaniard joined the club from Barcelona’s youth academy a decade ago, and worked his way up through the ranks into the first-team, taking his chance with both hands when called up to cover for injured trio Nacho Monreal, Calum Chambers and Mathieu Debuchy in 2014.
The right-back didn’t give up his role when his rivals returned from injury after a number of impressive displays, and in only his second season with the club, was selected for the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.
Bellerin’s progress was hampered by a number of injuries over the years however, and while he appears in better shape to stay injury-free in recent seasons, his performances are no longer as impressive as they have been.
Arsenal are now claimed to be looking to cash-in on the 26 year-old, and while there is little solid rumours linking him with a move, transfer specialist McGarry claims his sources have told him that he is speaking with three or more sides over a move.
“It is our information that Bellerin and his representatives are in talks with at least three different clubs, with regards to a transfer this summer,” McGarry told the Transfer Window Podcast.
“We’ve also been told by very senior sources at Arsenal that Bellerin is one of the payers they believe they can cash in on in terms of their financial difficulties and their ability to purchase new players.”
Do Arsenal have enough cover in the squad at present to not replace Bellerin this summer, or would we have to bring in a new option this summer?
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Unwanted, it more like he wants to leave. If he doesn’t want to go he will be here. And he is wanted according your headline by 3 clubs.
Bellerin not good enough for Arsenal? We have been 8th for consecutive seasons. I would imagine he and others think that they are too good for Arsenal.
So many on this site see all these positives with Arteta’s management and are excited about the future. Unfortunately that sentiment does not seem to be shared by many current players or players outside the club. There is a list of players that want to leave but no list of players that want to come to the club.
Arteta has lasted this long because of positive fan sentiment. I pray that he delivers this year because I love the club. However there is no tangible evidence that he will.
Before his knee injury Hector was one of our most reliable, consistent performers but he was overplayed by Emery as he had no cover at right back and eventually his body broke.
He’s not been the same since he returned and I also think his style doesn’t suit what Arteta is looking for now so it’s best for both parties that Bellerin moves on.
I hope he finds a good club, has a successful new chapter in his career and that we get a fair transfer fee.
Well four weeks to the season and we still played Kolasinac, Elneny, Bellerin, AMN etc. In the first half Vs Hibs we were shockingly poor. Nuno Tavares is a substitute LB covering Kieron Tierney and not a ‘top’ signing. Feels like a story we have heard many times during transfer windows……£Millions, for players….and now even Ben White looks a figment of an hallucination? At least we have ESR, but what have the board, management and owner been doing so far? “If things don’t change they stay as they are”. Last minute again on deadline day?