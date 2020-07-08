At least three European giants interested in signing Arsenal ace

Alexandre Lacazette’s future at Arsenal remains unclear, with the Frenchman possibly set to leave the club in the summer.

Lacazette remains a top striker, and he has been an important member of the Arsenal team since he joined the Gunners from Lyon.

However, he has struggled to convince Mikel Arteta that he can make the striker spot on the team his own.

He has been sharing the position with Eddie Nketiah, who only returned from an unsuccessful loan spell in the last transfer window.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away with some reports even claiming that he might be used in a swap deal for another player.

L’Equipe has disclosed the latest on his future and they claim that at least three European teams are looking to land the striker.

Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Juventus were mentioned as the teams who are actively monitoring the striker with a view of making a move for him.

Lacazette hasn’t been consistent with his goal-scoring output this season and Arsenal might feel that it is probably in their best interest to cash in on him now.

The striker has scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 32 games for Arteta’s side this season.