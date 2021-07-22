At least three Premier League clubs want Arsenal star who may be allowed to leave

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a wanted man after spending the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.

The England international has seen his career at Arsenal stall over the last year and he might leave the Emirates for good now.

He had interest from the likes of Wolves at the start of the last campaign and even more Premier League clubs are pursuing him now.

The Sun reports that Leicester City, Southampton and Burnley have summer plans that include him.

The trio of Premier League clubs have watched him struggle to get regular playing time at Arsenal and they are now interested in a move for him.

Southampton has been long-term admirers and the report says they targeted a move for him in the last transfer window.

He instead moved to West Brom where he failed to help them survive relegation, but they have the chance to sign him now.

Brendan Rodgers wants him at Leicester because of his defensive versatility even though he has maintained that he wants to play in midfield.

He started last season as one of Arsenal’s key players which earned a call-up to the England national squad, but Mikel Arteta eventually sidelined him.

It remains unclear if the Spanish manager will involve him in this campaign.